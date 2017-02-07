FC Edmonton's Strengthened Back Line Highlights Key Re-Signings

February 7, 2017 - North American Soccer League (NASL) - FC Edmonton News Release





EDMONTON, AB - FC Edmonton announced, Tuesday, the return of four additional players for the 2017 North American Soccer League (NASL) season. As per club policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Defenders Marko Aleksic, Shawn Nicklaw and Karsten Smith will join striker Jake Keegan for this year's upcoming campaign, which kicks off on April 2.

"I'm delighted that all four players have rejoined us for the season," FC Edmonton head coach Colin Miller said. "The future we hope is Marko Aleksic. He'll be looking to get more minutes this year and he knows what is required get those minutes. Karsten came in and did a great job for us last season when we required his services, he's a terrific professional as all four of them are."

All four players featured on Miller's squad in 2016, a highlight year for the Edmonton-based pro club that finished with the league's top defence and qualified for the NASL postseason.

"Jake played a very valuable role for us last season," Miller added. "Unfortunately he was required to play in a wider area [than he previously has in the past]. ...He still contributed to the overall success of the season from the work he did. Shawn came in last season and did a great job for us and he'll come into training camp with the understanding of how we work as a staff and the demands that I put on the defenders. I think we'll see a more complete Shawn Nicklaw this season.

"I'm just repeating myself but these returning players show the continuity of the club. With the new signings that we will be announcing I think the future looks very bright for the Eddies this season."

Current FC Edmonton 2017 Roster:

Goalkeepers

Tyson Farago, Nathan Ingham

Defenders

Allan Zebie, Marko Aleksic, Shawn Nicklaw, Karsten Smith

Midfielders

Pedro Galvao, Ben Fisk, Nik Ledgerwood, Nico Di Biase, Dustin Corea, Sainey Nyassi

Forwards

Tomi Ameobi, Jake Keegan

ABOUT FC EDMONTON

FC Edmonton is Edmonton's professional soccer club. Founded by Edmonton entrepreneurs Tom and Dave Fath, 2017 marks the FC Edmonton's seventh season as a member of the North American Soccer League. The NASL operates within Canada and the United States. For more information, please visit www.fcedmonton.com.

