FC Edmonton Withdraws from North American Soccer League

News Release

EDMONTON - Tom and Dave Fath, owners of FC Edmonton, announced today that the club is leaving the North American Soccer League (NASL) and discontinuing professional franchise operations effective immediately.

"Although we believed in and have supported the NASL business model, our franchise has proven to be unsustainable in the Edmonton market. Our decision today is further reinforced by the continuous uncertainty being forced upon the NASL by the United States Soccer Federation," FC Edmonton co-owner Tom Fath said. "We sincerely hope the road to long-term stability can be found for the NASL as the NASL pursues the lawsuit against the USSF in the US courts."

The Fath brothers joined the NASL at the league's founding meeting in November of 2009, with FC Edmonton beginning exhibition play in 2010. The club played its first official league match on April 9, 2011 against the Fort Lauderdale Strikers, earning a 2-1 victory. Since that time the club has played over 200 league games and made it to the post-season twice in seven seasons.

Tom and Dave added: "Regardless of our decision today, we must express our sincere thanks to the players, coaches, loyal fans, sponsors and our very hard-working administration team for their commitment and dedication to professional soccer in Edmonton. We also want to re-assure local youth soccer that we remain committed to our FC Edmonton Academy."

