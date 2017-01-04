FC Edmonton Product Shamit Shome Named to MLS 2017 Generation Adidas Class

EDMONTON, AB - FC Edmonton Academy and First Team standout Shamit Shome has been announced as part of Major League Soccer's (MLS) 2017 Generation adidas class

Shome, 19, will be eligible to take part in next week's MLS Combine before entering the MLS SuperDraft. The Edmonton native and FC Edmonton Academy product signed his first professional contract with FC Edmonton in 2016 and made 26 appearances during last year's North American Soccer League (NASL) campaign.

"We are very pleased for Shamit," FC Edmonton head coach Colin Miller said. "It is a wonderful opportunity for him. The bricks we have put in place with his development through the Academy and of course the one year with the First Team will now hopefully add to the strong foundation he will need to get the MLS First Team level. During the short period of time that he was he in our First Team environment he improved a great deal, showed a lot of maturity and humbleness."

A Generation adidas (GA) player is a college underclassman who signs an MLS contract as part of a joint program between MLS and adidas dedicated to developing exceptional young talents in a professional environment.

Generation adidas players are typically signed every offseason and made available for selection by clubs at the annual MLS SuperDraft. Every No. 1 pick in the SuperDraft since 2003 has been a Generation adidas product.

Over the years, many of MLS's top players have come through the Generation adidas program, including: DaMarcus Beasley, Kyle Beckerman, Clint Dempsey, Jozy Altidore, Maurice Edu, Darlington Nagbe and reigning AT&T MLS Rookie of the Year and Canadian international Cyle Larin.

"We're very excited," Miller concluded. "I think it is a great advertisement for FC Edmonton-our Academy and First Team programs and we wish Shamit the best of luck."

2017 Generation adidas Players

Abu Danladi (UCLA)

Miles Robinson (Syracuse University)

Jackson Yueill (UCLA)

2017 Generation adidas Canada Players

Adonijah Reid (Canadian Youth National Team)

Shamit Shome (FC Edmonton)

