FC Edmonton 'Keeper Tyson Farago Sheds Light on Offseason Routine

January 26, 2017 - North American Soccer League (NASL) - FC Edmonton News Release





FC Edmonton 'Keeper Tyson Farago Sheds Light On Offseason Routine

Recently announced as one of several players returning to FC Edmonton for the upcoming North American Soccer League (NASL) campaign, Winnipeg native Tyson Farago spent his offseason giving back to his hometown soccer community before shifting focus to the 2017 season.

2017 SEASON TICKETS

The 25-year-old turned heads during three varsity seasons with the University of Winnipeg Wesmen as well as WSA Winnipeg of the Premier Development League (PDL), before making the move to FC Edmonton in 2014. Farago participated in his first senior camp in 2016 with the Canadian national team and has drawn upon his past experiences when partaking in coaching opportunities back home.

"I do goalkeeper training while in Winnipeg and I definitely take pointers away from the professional life," Farago explained. "You can prepare kids and prepare them for environments that they are going to be involved in such as university, trials and even playing soccer for life. I enjoy passing down some knowledge from my experiences."

Farago returned to Edmonton earlier this month to prepare for FC Edmonton's training camp and preseason, which traditionally kicks off mid-February.

"I have been focused on getting my body recovered from last season," Farago added. "I have been hitting the gym and physically and mentally getting myself prepared for the preseason... understanding that it's a long season and really limbering my body up, flexibility and working a little bit with my hands."

Last season marked the goalkeepers' third in Edmonton. FC Edmonton's campaign concluded with him receiving the call between the woodwork for three of the club's final four matches of the season in relief of Golden Glove winner Matt VanOekel. VanOekel was both Farago's second teammate and the second FC Edmonton 'keeper in three years to earn the award, following John Smits in 2014.

"To be under two Golden Glove winners has been a privilege," Farago concluded. "It speaks volumes about our coaching staff and John, as well as Matt. It's been great to be a part of it...It's been great working with goalkeeper coach Darren Woloshen, the pointers he gives me, he has made it easy to thrive."

FC Edmonton kicks off their 2017 North American Soccer League (NASL) campaign this spring! Lock down your season tickets with just a $50 deposit. For tickets and more information, click HERE, call 780.700.2600 or visit www.fcedmonton.com/claimyourthrone.

ABOUT FC EDMONTON

FC Edmonton is Edmonton's professional soccer club. Founded by Edmonton entrepreneurs Tom and Dave Fath, 2017 marks the FC Edmonton's seventh season as a member of the North American Soccer League (NASL). The NASL operates within Canada and the United States. For more information, please visit www.fcedmonton.com.

• Discuss this story on the North American Soccer League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





North American Soccer League Stories from January 26, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.