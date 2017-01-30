FC Edmonton Core Bolstered by Five Additional Returnees

EDMONTON, AB - FC Edmonton announced, Monday, the return of five additional players from the 2016 North American Soccer League (NASL) season. As per club policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Goalkeeper Nathan Ingham, defender Allan Zebie, midfielders Nico Di Biase, Dustin Corea and Sainey Nyassi will join their previously announced 2016 FC Edmonton teammates for this year's upcoming campaign.

"I'm delighted with this group of players that have been announced," FC Edmonton head coach Colin Miller stated. "There is added continuity within the group and these players understand the workings of the club. We're now looking for the likes of Allan and Nathan to press that little bit harder for that First Team spot. Dustin and Sainey are potential match-winners and Nico now understands the workings of the league. He's more familiar with his surroundings and we hope we will see more of his qualities with a presence on the park."

The group of five brings FC Edmonton's roster to 10. The club is coming off the most successful NASL campaign in club history that included several highlight performances, awards and honours as the club qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2011. FC Edmonton finished with an astounding 21 goals against in 32 league matches, and a third place overall finish.

"I'm very, very excited to work with these guys again," Miller added. "They are quality players and good guys and they know the standards that have been set at the club-I think that's the key now here."

Current FC Edmonton 2017 Roster:

Goalkeepers

Tyson Farago, Nathan Ingham

Defenders

Allan Zebie

Midfielders

Pedro Galvao, Ben Fisk, Nik Ledgerwood, Nico Di Biase, Dustin Corea, Sainey Nyassi

Forwards

Tomi Ameobi

