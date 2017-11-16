FC Edmonton Announce Four Departures in Ameobi, Corea, Fordyce and Nyassi

News Release

EDMONTON - FC Edmonton can announce the release of Tomi Ameobi, Dustin Corea, Daryl Fordyce and Sainey Nyassi on Thursday, November 16 after the conclusion of their North American Soccer League (NASL) contracts with the club.

All playing multiple seasons with FC Edmonton, each player's contributions helped put FC Edmonton on display, both on and off the pitch, throughout their numerous years of service with the club.

"It's been a privilege to have such quality players put on the FC Edmonton jersey these past few seasons and we wish them the very best in their next adventures, " FC Edmonton co-owner Tom Fath said. "The club would like to thank each player for their incredible commitment to FC Edmonton over the years."

Ameobi, one of only three players to eclipse the century mark for appearances with the Eddies (107) after arriving from Finnish side Vaasan Palloseura in 2014, departs the club as the third-longest tenured player in its history since inception in 2009 behind Daryl Fordyce and Albert Watson. The Newcastle, England product scored 25 goals for the Eddies over four seasons, including becoming the Canadian Championship's joint all-time leading goalscorer alongside Toronto FC's Sebastian Giovinco with five.

The club's all-time leading goalscorer Daryl Fordyce returned to the Eddies in July after a short stint with FC Cincinnati of the United Soccer League (USL). The 30-year-old originally came to Edmonton in 2013 from Northern Irish club Linfield FC alongside longtime teammate and countryman Albert Watson, scoring a club record 34 goals in 121 appearances during parts of five seasons with the Eddies.

Salvadoran international Dustin Corea arrived in Alberta's capital in 2015 following a positive showing with El Salvador at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, earning a 2015 NASL Young Player of the Year nomination for his contributions that season with FC Edmonton. The 25-year-old winger scored eight times for the Eddies in 69 appearances, including a breakout campaign in 2017 with six goals that tied the Milwaukie, Ore. product for the team lead alongside Ameobi.

Winger Sainey Nyassi joined FC Edmonton following a lengthy Major League Soccer (MLS) career and brief stint in Finland with Rovaniemen Palloseura, scoring seven goals in 79 appearances in all competitions for the Eddies. During his tenure, Nyassi also played 45 minutes in the second leg of his home country Gambia's 3-2 aggregate loss to Namibia in the first round of African World Cup Qualification in 2015.

"The commitment shown by these four individuals to FC Edmonton throughout the years is a testament to their ability and mindset as professionals," FC Edmonton head coach Colin Miller commented. "Their play on the pitch will be remembered by the club and its fans as some of the best talent the city of Edmonton has had the honour of experiencing, and it's been an absolute pleasure working alongside them throughout the years."

FC Edmonton sends its best wishes to each player moving forward and thanks them for their contributions to the club.

