FC Dallas Signs Defender HernÃƒÂ¡n Grana and Midfielder Carlos Cermeno
February 7, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, TEXAS- FC Dallas has signed Argentine right back HernÃ¡n Grana on loan from Club AtlÃ©tico All Boys, for the 2017 season, as well as Venezuelan midfielder Carlos CermeÃ±o, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and ITC.
- Grana footage and video interview with FC Dallas Technical Director Fernando Clavijo
FC Dallas has the option to buy Grana's contract and make the transfer permanent at the end of the 2017 season. The duo will join FC Dallas at its preseason site in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Grana has played 11 seasons and over 200 matches in the Argentine first division since joining LanÃºs as a 23-year-old in 2008. The defender excelled during a seven-game stint in Major League Soccer with the Columbus Crew in 2015 before returning home due to homesickness.
"We feel that HernÃ¡n will feel very much at home here in Dallas," said FC Dallas Technical Director Fernando Clavijo. "He will be the sixth Argentine in our locker room, along with several other South Americans and Spanish-speakers. He is now in an ideal position to excel on and off the pitch."
In addition to LanÃºs, Grana spent time with Argentine first division teams: Quilmes, Belgrano, All Boys, Boca Juniors and Ferro Carril Oleste. Since returning from MLS, Grana has appeared in 39 matches for All Boys and Ferro Carril Oleste.
CermeÃ±o, 21, began his career with Monagas in the Venezuelan first division in 2011. He played four matches before transferring to fellow Venezuelan first division club, Deportivo TÃ¡chira in 2013. CermeÃ±o found the back of the net five times in 95 appearances for TÃ¡chira in the past four years.
- CermeÃ±o footage and video interview with Clavijo
CermeÃ±o earned one cap for the Venezuelan National Team, playing nine minutes in a 2-2 draw against Peru on March 24, 2016.
Name: HernÃ¡n Grana
Position: Defender
DOB: April 12, 1985 (31)
Birthplace: Quilmes, Argentina
Hometown: Quilmes, Argentina
Height: 5-7
Weight: 152
Nationality: Argentina
Pronunciation: HER-non GRAH-nuh
Transaction: FC Dallas signs defender HernÃ¡n Grana.
Name: Carlos CermeÃ±o
Position: Midfielder
DOB: Aug. 8, 1995 (21)
Birthplace: MaturÃn, Venezuela
Hometown: MaturÃn, Venezuela
Height: 5-7
Weight: 143
Nationality: Venezuela
Transaction: FC Dallas signs midfielder Carlos CermeÃ±o.
