FC Dallas Signs 18th Homegrown Player Reggie Cannon

December 22, 2016 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - FC Dallas News Release





FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has its league-leading 18th player from the FC Dallas Academy, defender Reggie Cannon.

Cannon, 18, won back-to-back national championships with the FC Dallas Academy before joining UCLA for his freshman season.

This fall, Cannon was one of three players and the only freshman to appear and start all 20 matches for the Bruins. He finished the season third on the team in minutes played (1,753) and was named No. 8 on Top Drawer Soccer's Midseason Top 100 Freshman Ranking as well as a member of their Freshman Best XI team. Cannon assisted on a game-winning goal at No. 13 San Diego State on Oct. 8. He buoyed a defense that recorded five shutouts on the season. Cannon is a member of the US Soccer U-19 National Team pool.

FC Dallas' roster now boasts 10 Homegrown players, eight of which call cities in Texas their hometown: Victor Ulloa (Wylie), Moises Hernandez (Seagoville), Kellyn Acosta (Plano), Aaron Guillen (El Paso), Paxton Pomykal (Lewisville), Jesus Ferreira (McKinney), Bryan Reynolds (Fort Worth) and Cannon (Grapevine).

Name: Reggie Cannon

Position: Defender

DOB: June 11, 1998 (18)

Birthplace: Chicago, IL

Hometown: Grapevine, Texas

Height: 5-11

Weight: 165

Nationality: USA

Transaction: FC Dallas signs Reggie Cannon for the 2017 season.

