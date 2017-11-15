FC Dallas Launches Three New Programs Perfect for Holiday Gifts

News Release

FC Dallas Launches Three New Programs Just in Time for the Holidays Each program offers something for every FC Dallas fan!

Frisco, TX - - FC Dallas is getting an early jump on the 2018 season with the launch of a Super Saver Ticket package, an East Side Concession Bonus and a Group Ticket Deposit Incentive. These initiatives are the perfect holiday gift for yourself or your favorite FC Dallas fan.

Super Saver Ticket Package FC Dallas' new Super Saver package is a $180 Season Ticket Membership which includes 18 FC Dallas home matches at Toyota Stadium in 2018. These ticket packages are available for seats above row 20 in sections 122, 123, 131 and 132.

East Side Concession Bonus Fans with Full Season Memberships in sections 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, 127, 128, 129, 130, 131 and 132 can receive up to $180 in Toyota Stadium Concession Cash in 2018 thanks to FC Dallas' new East Side Concession Bonus program (not valid with Super Saver Ticket Package). Season Ticket Members will receive a $10 concession bonus per seat per game upon entry to every FC Dallas regular season home match in 2018.

FC Dallas' Group Ticket Deposit Incentive Looking to take a group of 10 or more fans to an FC Dallas match in 2018? Secure your spot with a $100 deposit prior to mid-January's 2018 MLS schedule release and receive the following bonuses:

- $5 in Toyota Stadium Cash for every guest in the group.

- VIP reserved parking for the Group Leader.

- Exclusive invitations to participate in VIP on-field experiences such as the Rally Tunnel, Dream Team, Bench Warmer and more!

- Priority access to the best available seat options. The introduction of these new programs, along with FC Dallas' Full Season Membership, Flexible Spending Membership and Monthly Subscription Membership, offer something for every FC Dallas fan at every price point.

To learn more and to compare all of our Season Ticket Membership options, please visit FCDallas.com/Memberships or call 888-FCD-GOAL.

