FC Dallas Downs Expansion Minnesota United FC, 2-0

News Release

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas\' Jesse Gonzalez made five saves while Javier Morales and Michael Barrios opened their 2017 goal scoring accounts to lead the home side to a 2-0 victory tonight at Toyota Stadium.

FC Dallas nearly found the back of the net in the 15th minute when Barrios accepted a pass in a crowd of Minnesota defenders. The diminutive goal scorer escaped the pack and got off a low shot towards the back post, but goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth was equal to the task, parrying the attempt away. FC Dallas winger Roland Lamah had a chance to put home the rebound but the Ivory Coast-native was unable to keep his shot on frame.

FC Dallas right back Hernan Grana served in a perfect cross for left back Atiba Harris in the 38th minute of the match. The MLS veteran rose above his marker to win the header at the back post but Harris was also unable to direct his shot on target.

Javier Morales, making his first MLS appearance for FC Dallas, put his new team up 1-0 just before halftime. From the left flank, Barrios curled a long cross to the opposite corner of the six-yard box. Walker Zimmerman was there to receive the cross. He used his knee to center a pass to Morales. The former Real Salt Lake midfielder got the slightest of touches on the pass from Zimmerman and lifted a shot up and over Shuttleworth to give FCD a one-goal advantage heading into the break.

Minnesota United put its first shot on target just after halftime. Kevin Molino laid a pass back into the path of Johan Venegas and the Costa Rican ripped a shot low towards the post with his first touch. FC Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez stayed sharp despite not seeing any action in the first 45 minutes. The Homegrown goalkeeper dove far to his left side to corral the shot and help FCD retain the lead.

Three minutes later Kellyn Acosta picked a Minnesota United FC defender\'s pocket following a throw in on Dallas\' left flank. The U.S. international drove towards goal before dishing a pass to Barrios on the right side of the area. Barrios collected the pass in space and hammered home his first goal of the 2017 regular season to make it 2-0 in the 49th minute.

Sam Cronin tested Gonzalez in the 51st minute with a long-range blast that looked destined for the upper-90. Gonzalez dove high to his left side and made an outstanding save to deny Minnesota of a highlight-reel goal.

Venegas had a second look at Gonzalez from just inside the area in the 58th minute. Once again, Gonzalez was sharp. The 21-year old made a similar save, this time at full stretch to his left side, so keep his clean sheet intact.

Gonzalez made one more diving right-handed save, this time on Abu Danladi. The goalkeeper\'s fifth save of the night completed FC Dallas\' second shutout of the season.

Scoring Summary:

DAL: Javier Morales (Walker Zimmerman, Michael Barrios) - 43' DAL: Micahel Barrios (Kellyn Acosta) - 49'

Lineups:

FC Dallas - Jesse Gonzalez, Atiba Harris, Matt Hedges, Walker Zimmerman, Hernan Grana, Michael Barrios, Carlos Gruezo, Kellyn Acosta (Victor Ulloa 71), Roland Lamah (Tesho 63), Maxi Urruti, Javier Morales (Carlos Cerme?o 79).

Substitutes Not Used: Chris Seitz, Aaron Guillen, Cristian Colman, Anibal Chala.

Minnesota United FC - Bobby Shuttleworth, Francisco Clavo, Brent Kallman, Marc Burch, Jerome Thiesson, Johan Venegas, Collen Warner (Ibson 55), Bashkim Kadri (Abu Danladi 61), Kevin Molino, Sam Cronin, Christian Ramirez.

Substitutes Not Used: Miguel Ibarra, Justin Davis, Jermaine Taylor, John Alvbage, Rasmus Schuller.

Misconduct Summary:

MU - Collen Warner (caution) 5 DAL - Carlos Cruezo (caution) 30 MU - Ibson (caution) 61 MU - Brent Kallman (caution) 72 DAL -Jesse Gonzalez (caution) 89 DAL - Hernan Grana (caution) 90

Referee: Chris Penso. AR1 (bench): Brian Poeschel (bench side), Jose Da Silva (far side), Fourth Official: Rubiel Vazquez Weather: Clear, 79 Attendance: 16,048 (sellout: 16,000 capacity)

