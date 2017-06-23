News Release

CINCINNATI, OH --- FC Cincinnati's chase for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup next Wed., June 28, will continue on the national stage with the Orange and Blue's match against Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire SC tabbed to be broadcast live on ESPN2 and streamed on the ESPN app. With the national broadcast, kickoff has been moved to 8:00 p.m. ET.

"We are thrilled and it is a testament to our fans and this city that our match against Chicago Fire SC has been selected to be an ESPN broadcast," said Jeff Berding, FCC President and General Manager. "It certainly was an electric atmosphere against Columbus Crew and we have no doubt that our fans will represent the Queen City again by creating another phenomenal atmosphere at Nippert Stadium. We look forward to showing off our great city as the hottest new soccer market to the rest of country next Wednesday."

Adrian Healey and Taylor Twellman will call the live action for the match with Julie Stewart-Binks slated to be on the sideline. FCC's broadcast team of Tom Gelehrter and Kevin McCloskey will provide the play by play and color commentary on ESPN 1530. FCC's Cup match against the Fire will mark the first time a Round of 16 fixture has been televised by ESPN.

FC Cincinnati, in its second season, plays in the United Soccer League and advanced to face the Fire after defeating AFC Cleveland, Louisville City FC and Columbus Crew SC, all by scores of 1-0. FCC is one of three lower division teams to move on to the Round of 16 and the winner of the match will go on to face Miami FC (NASL) or Atlanta United FC in July.

