FC Cincinnati to Host First Official Practice Wednesday, February 1

January 30, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - FC Cincinnati News Release





CINCINNATI, OH--- FC Cincinnati, in preparation for the 2017 season, will host its first official practice this Wed., Feb. 1 with two training sessions scheduled. FCC will host a closed morning session at Wall2Wall in Mason from 10:00 am - 12:00 p.m. The second session will be held from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Sheakley Athletics Center and will be open to the media.

Coach John Harkes and the players will be available from 6:30 - 7:00 p.m. prior to the start of training.

Media is also invited to attend the Sat., Feb. 4 training session at Sheakley Athletics Center, being held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. The technical staff and players will be available following the conclusion of practice at 7:00 p.m.

