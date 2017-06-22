FC Cincinnati Teams up with Premier Partnerships

News Release

CINCINNATI, OH --- FC Cincinnati has selected Premier Partnerships to help identify and secure long-term commercial revenue opportunities as FCC continues its pursuit towards becoming the next Major League Soccer expansion franchise.

"We are pleased to have retained Premier Partnerships to help us maximize our relationships within the business community in our work to win a Major League Soccer bid," said Jeff Berding, FCC President and General Manager. "Their recent partnership with Arthur M Blank Sports & Entertainment, resulting in the naming of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and American Family Insurance as the kit sponsor for Atlanta United FC, demonstrates Premier's ability to strategically align the right companies with a sport that is exploding in our country."

"We are honored and excited to be associated with arguably the hottest soccer club in the world. Cincinnati is one of our nation's fastest growing cities, and the meteoric rise of this franchise in such a short period of time is a testament to the leadership of Carl H. Lindner III and Jeff Berding, as well as the passion this region has for its new soccer team. We look forward to meeting with interested companies to discuss how they can leverage this amazing brand to further their business goals and objectives locally, nationally, and internationally."

Premier and FCC have begun to engage several of Cincinnati's local businesses, including current partners, to present various opportunities to align themselves as FC Cincinnati's brand continues to expand nationally as a potential future MLS franchise.

