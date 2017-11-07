FC CINCINNATI SPEEDS TO 10K MARK IN SEASON TICKETS SOLD

News Release

CINCINNATI, OH - After wrapping up its season ticket member renewal window, FC Cincinnati is pleased to announce the club has sold 10,000 season tickets for the 2018 season.

With an initial goal of 15,000 season tickets, the club continues to surpass expectations. At this time last year, FCC had sold 5,000 season tickets, achieving the 10,000 season-ticket mark on Feb. 7, 2017, three months later than the club's 2018 campaign.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have passionate fans supporting the club," said Jeff Berding, FCC President and General Manager. "To reach the 10,000 season-ticket plateau this early in our push for 15,000 is indicative of Cincinnati as a major-league city. With our public on-sale scheduled to begin in a month, we are excited to see how much more our fanbase will grow. We would love to see our season ticket member group continue to thrive."

FCC's sales team is currently guiding season ticket members through the Seat Improvement process, allowing members to upgrade, change or add seats to their accounts. Deposit holders for 2018 have been contacted and will begin to speak with their dedicated account representatives the week of Nov. 20. The public on-sale is tentatively scheduled the first week of December.

"We believe that the excitement for this club will continue to grow, especially as we begin to solidify our roster for 2018 and as we announce what will be an exciting preseason schedule in January," continued Berding. "We invite all those who are not yet season ticket members to consider getting in early. There is still time to join and be part of the soccer movement that is occurring in our city and in our country. The FCC experience is one that we are very proud of and we will continue to focus on our fans' enjoyment at our games."

