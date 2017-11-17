FC CINCINNATI SHORES UP DEFENSE WITH IRISHMAN PATRICK BARRETT

November 17, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - FC Cincinnati
News Release
CINCINNATI, OH - Patrick "Paddy" Barrett is the second international defender to sign with FC Cincinnati for the 2018 season, pending federation and USL approval.
"Paddy is a tough uncompromising center-back who also has the technical skills to play out from the back," said Head Coach Alan Koch. "'He has had some amazing experiences for a young player and has learned a lot from these appearances in major European competitions. We expect him to come in and compete for a starting position immediately."
Barrett, a 24-year old from Waterford, Ireland, played with Dundalk FC from 2015 to 2017 with a brief stint with Waterford United FC this season. Making 50 appearances for Dundalk, Barrett had a season-high 16 appearances in 2016 and added 15 the following year. With Dundalk, Barrett competed in UEFA Champions League qualifiers in 2015 and 2016 and in a playoff round of the Europa League in 2016-17.
Before joining Dundalk, Barrett was a member of Galway United FC for one season and started his professional career in 2010 with Dundee United FC in the Scottish Premiership.
He has won three League of Ireland medals in both the first and second premier divisions, collected an FAI (Football Association of Ireland) Cup, Leinster Senior Cup and competed in Champions League qualifiers as well as Europa League group stages.
Name: Paddy Barrett
Pronunciation: BEAR-it
Position: Defender
Height: 5'9"
Weight: 198
Date of birth: July 22, 1993
Age: 24
Hometown: Waterford
Country: Ireland
Last club: Dundalk FC
How acquired: Signed on Nov. 17
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League message board
United Soccer League Stories from November 17, 2017
- Jeff Berding Statement in Response to Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley's Infrastructure Plan - FC Cincinnati
- Jeff Berding Statement Regarding Reports Surrounding Teleconference - FC Cincinnati
- 2018 USL expansion side enters affiliation agreement with successful club - USL
- Sixteen members of 2017 USL Cup winning team to return for 2018 campaign under head coach - Louisville City FC
- FC CINCINNATI SHORES UP DEFENSE WITH IRISHMAN PATRICK BARRETT - FC Cincinnati
- FC CINCINNATI SHORES UP DEFENSE WITH IRISHMAN PATRICK BARRETT - FC Cincinnati
- FCC, CRC ANNOUNCE OPENING OF FUTSAL COURT AT DEMPSEY PLAYGROUND - FC Cincinnati