FC CINCINNATI SHORES UP DEFENSE WITH IRISHMAN PATRICK BARRETT

CINCINNATI, OH - Patrick "Paddy" Barrett is the second international defender to sign with FC Cincinnati for the 2018 season, pending federation and USL approval.

"Paddy is a tough uncompromising center-back who also has the technical skills to play out from the back," said Head Coach Alan Koch. "'He has had some amazing experiences for a young player and has learned a lot from these appearances in major European competitions. We expect him to come in and compete for a starting position immediately."

Barrett, a 24-year old from Waterford, Ireland, played with Dundalk FC from 2015 to 2017 with a brief stint with Waterford United FC this season. Making 50 appearances for Dundalk, Barrett had a season-high 16 appearances in 2016 and added 15 the following year. With Dundalk, Barrett competed in UEFA Champions League qualifiers in 2015 and 2016 and in a playoff round of the Europa League in 2016-17.

Before joining Dundalk, Barrett was a member of Galway United FC for one season and started his professional career in 2010 with Dundee United FC in the Scottish Premiership.

He has won three League of Ireland medals in both the first and second premier divisions, collected an FAI (Football Association of Ireland) Cup, Leinster Senior Cup and competed in Champions League qualifiers as well as Europa League group stages.

Name: Paddy Barrett

Pronunciation: BEAR-it

Position: Defender

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 198

Date of birth: July 22, 1993

Age: 24

Hometown: Waterford

Country: Ireland

Last club: Dundalk FC

How acquired: Signed on Nov. 17

