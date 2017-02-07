FC Cincinnati Reaches 10K Mark in Season Tickets Sold

February 7, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - FC Cincinnati News Release





CINCINNATI, OH --- FC Cincinnati hit the 10,000-season ticket mark over the weekend, reaching its goal over six weeks prior to the team's opening game at Charleston Battery (Mar. 25) and over two months before the home opener against Saint Louis FC on Apr. 15.

"We are so appreciative to our fans who have invested and are joining us for FC Cincinnati's second year," said President and General Manager, Jeff Berding. "We promise that you won't be disappointed. We are excited about the team that is taking the field this year and the front office is working constantly to improve your FCC experience. We want to continue to grow this movement that we started together last year."

Less than 100 seats remain in The Bailey, the north end of Nippert Stadium. The FCC home of some of the club's most fervent supporters, The Bailey is filled with blue and orange smoke, tifos, songs and chants.

Club and premium seats have sold out but many optimal choices still remain in the stadium's lower bowl. Season tickets offer the best value in all seating areas and includes access to exclusive events, a gift and a personal ticket representative to assist with the account during the course of the season.

Season ticket holders receive priority for international friendlies, playoffs and parking. Flexible payment plans are also available and pricing is family-friendly so that all families, supporters and small businesses can afford to attend our matches.

New in 2017 in FCC's exchange program that allows season ticket holders to exchange unused tickets to two matches for additional tickets to another match on the home schedule.

The schedule was announced last month and can be viewed by selecting the First Team tab at fccincinnati.com/2017-schedule.

For more information on season tickets, visit fccincinnati.com/tickets or call (513) 977-KICK to speak to a representative.

