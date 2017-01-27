FC Cincinnati Opens at Charleston, Hosts Saint Louis FC in Home

News Release

CINCINNATI, OH --- The United Soccer League announced the home openers for the 2017 regular season today and FC Cincinnati will open on the road, Saturday, March 25 at Charleston Battery. FCC will take on Saint Louis FC in its home opener, Saturday, April 15 at Nippert Stadium. Game times for both contests will be announced at a later date.

FCC will look for its first win in the series against the Battery. The team matched up at MUSC Health Stadium on Mar. 26 to open the inaugural season but was dealt a 1-0 loss. The two teams ended their contest at Nippert Stadium in a 1-1 tie and Charleston bested FCC in a quarterfinal playoff match, 2-1 to end the season.

The Orange and Blue took on then-Western Conference member Saint Louis FC twice in 2016 with FCC posting a pair of 2-1 victories.

Earlier this month, FCC announced its preseason schedule with the club traveling to Florida to take on OKC Energy (Feb. 19), Chicago Fire (Feb. 22) and Ottawa Fury FC (Feb. 25) in Bradenton. The team will also travel to the West Coast to face off against Sacramento Republic FC (Mar. 4) before returning to the Queen City to take on the University of Cincinnati (Mar. 11) and Xavier University (Mar. 17) in a pair of friendlies prior to the start of the USL regular season.

Season tickets are available to purchase online at fccincinnati.com/tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK Monday through Friday during business hours. The club has sold over 9,500 season tickets, more than doubling season tickets in The Bailey, family sections and Premium Club seats from its inaugural season.

