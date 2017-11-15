FC Cincinnati, Liberty Center Announce Strategic Partnership

News Release

CINCINNATI, OH - In an effort to engage with Northern Cincinnati fans, FC Cincinnati and Liberty Center announced a strategic partnership to create a year-round marketing relationship at the Liberty Center.

Fans of the Orange and Blue who visit Liberty Center will now be able to purchase tickets vouchers, merchandise and interact with players at the FCC-branded kiosk located in the Foundry Building. Vouchers, redeemable for tickets at Nippert Stadium for the 2018 season, will be available for purchase for $10 and/or $25 at the Concierge Desk.

Select FCC merchandise will be sold and includes: travel mug, bottle opener, key ring, magnet, sticker sheet, blue hat, orange hat, scarf, mini soccer ball and the FC Cincinnati Inaugural Season commemorative book with additional FCC gear also available at Dick's Sporting Goods at Liberty Center.

Throughout the year, FCC players will make appearances at Liberty Center to host free clinics and programs. This Sat., Nov. 18, FCC players will serve as the Grand Marshals for the annual Liberty Center Holiday Parade that begins at 6 p.m.

FC Cincinnati schedule information will be added to the digital signage system and televised matches will be shown in the Liberty Center Living Room during open hours. Additionally, The Roosevelt Room, Rusty Bucket and Pies & Pints will show all televised matches in their bar areas.

