FC CINCINNATI INKS GOALIE SPENCER RICHEY

News Release

CINCINNATI, OH - Vancouver Whitecaps FC's Spencer Richey is the second goalkeeper to sign on with FC Cincinnati in the off-season and will join the team pending USL and federation approval.

"Spencer is an excellent keeper, who has worked incredibly hard to make it into MLS," said Head Coach Alan Koch. "He has the potential to be a starting goalkeeper in the MLS, and we are excited to bring him into our squad. I am excited to work with him again and give him the platform to maximize his abilities."

The 25-year old was the 61st pick overall in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft and made the move up to the senior squad after more than two seasons with Whitecaps FC 2. He made his MLS debut against Toronto FC in March and promptly collected league honors for the MLS Save of the Week.

Spending part of the 2017 season with Whitecaps FC 2, Richey had a team-leading 17 starts and 55 saves to go along with three clean sheets and a 1.53 goals-against average. In 2016, he had 49 saves and six wins while logging a .731 save percentage and a 1.29 goals-against average in 14 starts. He went 2-1-0 in three playoff fixtures, making eight saves. He registered a club-record nine saves in a 1-1 draw against Colorado Spring Switchbacks FC and was selected to the USL Team of the Week. In his first season, Richey paced the team with 12 starts, totaling four wins, two shutouts and a 1.83 goals-against average.

Richey competed for the University of Washington from 2010-14, leading the Huskies to the second round of the NCAA Tournament as a senior. That season he started 17 games, boasting a 1.23 goal-against average with a 9-5-3 record and 69 saves. One of his four shutouts was a double-overtime affair against Furman in NCAA Tournament play where Richey posted two saves and scored in the nine-round shootout win. In 2012 Richey was voted the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and received an all-conference first-team nod after leading the conference with a miniscule 0.46 goals-against average, five shutouts and an .875 save percentage. He made 18 starts in his sophomore campaign, making a personal-best 37 saves with nine shutouts while posting a lofty 12-4-2 record and limiting the opposition to 14 goals to earn All-Pac 12 second-team honors. As a freshman, the Pac-12 All-Academic honoree had six shutouts to go along with six wins (6-4-0) and a 0.87 goals-against average.

Richey played with the Washington Crossfire (2013), Timbers U-23 squad (2012), Seattle Sounders (2010-11). His notable achievements included a nine-win season with Timbers U-23, to go along with three clean sheets and a .97 GAA. He led all players with a .98 GAA during his tenure with the Crossfire.

Richey earned spots on the USA national U-17 and U-20 teams. He competed in the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Nigeria as well as the Copa Cacae, a tournament in Brazil, where he collected shutouts against Arsul and Clube Cidad do Sol. In the 2009 U-17 CONCACAF Championship, USA finished first in group play after Richey led the team to a 3-0 shutout against Honduras.

Player Information

Name: Spencer Richey

Pronunciation: RICH-ee

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 190

Date of birth: May 30, 1992

Age: 25

Hometown: Seattle, Wash.

Country : USA

Last club: Vancouver Whitecaps FC

How acquired: Signed on Nov. 22

