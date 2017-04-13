FC Cincinnati Hosts Saint Louis FC in Home Opener

News Release

FC Cincinnati (1-2-0) vs. Saint Louis FC (3-0-1)

Apr. 15 | 7:00 PM ET

Nippert Stadium TV: WSTR

Video: USL YouTube

After three weeks on the road, FC Cincinnati returns to Nippert Stadium for their home opener this Sat., Apr. 15 against first-place Saint Louis FC with kickoff at 7:00 p.m.

FCC has 16,000 tickets sold for the home opener with the goal of breaking the USL record for highest attended home opener, set by Sacramento Republic FC in 2014, who drew 20,231 against Harrisburg City Islanders.

FCC owns the single-game attendance record with 24,376 against Orlando City B, registered last September.

TOP THREE ON DECK

Playing at Nippert Stadium held distinct advantages for FCC in 2016 with the team owning a 10-3-4 overall at home. However, with the home slate wiped clean, the team will face three teams at the top of the standings in eight days.

After opening up against Saint Louis FC, who is currently in first place with a 3-0-1 record, Tampa Bay Rowdies (3-0-0) will head to Nippert next Wed. (Apr. 19).

The three-match homestand is rounded out by River Cities Cup rival, Louisville City FC (2-0-1), on Sat., Apr. 22.

ROAD WOES

The road was not kind to the Orange and Blue, who went 1-2-0 through the first three matches.

A red card in the 23rd minute forced FCC to play at a disadvantage for nearly 70 minutes and despite an initial save by Mitch Hildebrandt on the penalty kick, the team would later concede a pair of goals to Seku Conneh and lose 2-0 to Bethlehem Steel FC.

Paul Nicholson, who was issued the red card, has the dubious honor of drawing the first official red card for FCC.

Mitch Hildebrandt was handed a red card last year against New York Red Bulls II but had it rescinded after USL consideration.

