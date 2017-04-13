FC Cincinnati Hosts Saint Louis FC in Home Opener

News Release

FC Cincinnati (1-2-0) vs. Saint Louis FC (3-0-1)

Apr. 15 | 7:00 PM ET

Nippert Stadium TV: WSTR

Video: USL YouTube

After three weeks on the road, FC Cincinnati returns to Nippert Stadium for their home opener this Sat., Apr. 15 against first-place Saint Louis FC with kickoff at 7:00 p.m.

FCC has 16,000 tickets sold for the home opener with the goal of breaking the USL record for highest attended home opener, set by Sacramento Republic FC in 2014, who drew 20,231 against Harrisburg City Islanders.

FCC owns the single-game attendance record with 24,376 against Orlando City B, registered last September.

TOP THREE ON DECK

Playing at Nippert Stadium held distinct advantages for FCC in 2016 with the team owning a 10-3-4 overall at home. However, with the home slate wiped clean, the team will face three teams at the top of the standings in eight days.

After opening up against Saint Louis FC, who is currently in first place with a 3-0-1 record, Tampa Bay Rowdies (3-0-0) will head to Nippert next Wed. (Apr. 19).

The three-match homestand is rounded out by River Cities Cup rival, Louisville City FC (2-0-1), on Sat., Apr. 22.

ROAD WOES

The road was not kind to the Orange and Blue, who went 1-2-0 through the first three matches.

A red card in the 23rd minute forced FCC to play at a disadvantage for nearly 70 minutes and despite an initial save by Mitch Hildebrandt on the penalty kick, the team would later concede a pair of goals to Seku Conneh and lose 2-0 to Bethlehem Steel FC.

Paul Nicholson, who was issued the red card, has the dubious honor of drawing the first official red card for FCC.

Mitch Hildebrandt was handed a red card last year against New York Red Bulls II but had it rescinded after USL consideration.

ABOUT SAINT LOUIS FC

Saint Louis FC sits atop of the Eastern Conference standings with a 3-0-1 record after beating Pittsburgh Riverhounds 2-1 on Wed.

Saint Louis FC is tied for second in the league with eight goals and Christian Volesky is tied for first overall with three goals on his ledger.

FCC posted a pair of 2-1 wins over Saint Louis FC in 2016.

Omar Cummings and Eric Stevenson were the team's goal scorers in the first-ever match in July.

Sean Okoli scored both goals in the September affair at Nippert Stadium.

NICHOLSON, HOYTE INELIGIBLE

Nicholson and Justin Hoyte are ineligible for the home opener.

Nicholson will serve his red-card suspension and will be eligible to be back on the pitch next Wed.

Hoyte suffered a hamstring strain in the game against Bethlehem Steel FC and is week to week but will not suit up Sat.

BERRY, FORDYCE REMAIN DAY TO DAY

Austin Berry (concussion) and Daryl Fordyce (calf strain) remain day to day.

FCC TO OPEN NEW STORE LOCATION FRIDAY

FC Cincinnati will officially open its doors to its new retail location Fri. morning at 10:00 a.m. at 43 E. 4th Street.

A brief ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 9:45 a.m. with Carl H. Lindner III and Jeff Berding expected to provide a few opening remarks and will be available to media immediately following.

The new store includes 800 sq. ft. of retail space and offers a full array of FCC gear, including Nike "authentics".

Friday will also be the first day that fans who have pre-ordered the new alternate jersey can pick up their new FCC black kits.

WHAT'S NEW ON FC CINCINNATI GAME DAYS

Looking forward to another year of exciting soccer at Nippert, the FCC Game Day experience has undergone a few changes to accommodate over 11,500 season ticket holders, nearly double the number sold in 2016.

The Bailey has been officially sold out since February and access to the area will be restricted to wristband tickets only. No print-at-home or mobile tickets will be allowed for entry into the Bailey.

For all other season ticket holders, the print-at-home and mobile options will remain in effect.

Purchasing parking in advance online has been streamlined to eliminate the need to create an account. Parking passes are available through the UC website (http://www.uc.edu/parking.html).

Fifth Third Arena and the Lindner College of Business are under construction. Visit the FCC Match Day guide online at fccincinnati.com and click on the "New in 2017" tab for maps detailing affected areas.

FCC will offer a new ticketing window on the northwest side of the stadium near Gate 8 and will service both cash and credit card purchases.

An additional beer garden, manned by Rhinegeist, will be stationed behind The Bailey. For fans looking for the FCC Blood Orange IPA, it will be readily available around the stadium.

NEW TO UDF KIDS ZONE

The UDF Kids Zone will also see a few changes with the addition of inflatable soccer kick and soccer dart stations.

Mini games will be set up for kids to play 3-on-3 or 6-vs-6

The player autograph tent returns in 2017 with two FCC players signing autographs and taking photos from 5:45 - 6:15 p.m. A library craft table is also new and fans enjoying the Kids Zone will be able to purchase kettlecorn and Pepsi products.

