FC CINCINNATI, CRC TO UNVEIL FIRST FUTSAL COURT

News Release

FC Cincinnati President and General Manager Jeff Berding and Cincinnati Recreation Commission Director Daniel Betts will introduce the first completed futsal court in a press conference tomorrow (Nov. 16) at the Dempsey Playground at Price Hill Recreation Center (959 Hawthorne Avenue) in Price Hill at 3:30 p.m.

Who: Jeff Berding, FC Cincinnati President and General Manager; Daniel Betts, Director, Cincinnati Recreation Commission, FCC players; Tom Croft, East Price Hill Improvement Association member

When: Thursday, Nov. 16, 3:30 p.m.

Where: 959 Hawthorne Avenue, Cincinnati OH 45205

