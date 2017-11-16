FC CINCINNATI, CRC TO UNVEIL FIRST FUTSAL COURT

November 16, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - FC Cincinnati
News Release
FC Cincinnati President and General Manager Jeff Berding and Cincinnati Recreation Commission Director Daniel Betts will introduce the first completed futsal court in a press conference tomorrow (Nov. 16) at the Dempsey Playground at Price Hill Recreation Center (959 Hawthorne Avenue) in Price Hill at 3:30 p.m.
Who: Jeff Berding, FC Cincinnati President and General Manager; Daniel Betts, Director, Cincinnati Recreation Commission, FCC players; Tom Croft, East Price Hill Improvement Association member
When: Thursday, Nov. 16, 3:30 p.m.
Where: 959 Hawthorne Avenue, Cincinnati OH 45205
