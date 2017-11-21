FC CINCINNATI CONTINUES TO TIGHTEN UP DEFENSE WITH LASSO

News Release

CINCINNATI, OH - FC Cincinnati has added another defensive piece with the signing of Forrest Lasso, pending USL and federation approval.

"Forrest is a proven entity in the USL, and we are excited to continue working with him on his development," Head Coach Alan Koch said. "He has a major physical presence and for a big man has very good technical skills. He is a supreme danger on set-pieces. I am excited to welcome him to the club and work with him here in Cincinnati."

Lasso spent the last three seasons with Charleston Battery and earned three USL Team of the Week nods in 2017 en route to earning all-league first-team honors. He was voted the team's Defensive Player of the Year this season after finishing second on the team with 153 clearances. Lasso was tied for fifth on the team with six goals while playing in 27 games.

Before beginning his professional career, Lasso played at Wofford College from 2011-15. There, the National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) All-American, started in all 71 games he played and amassed 14 career goals, eight assists and 36 points. Just the fifth Wofford men's soccer player to earn All-America honors and only one of two to be recognized in the college's Division I era, Lasso had

four game-winners, including a header to clinch the 2013 Southern Conference regular-season championship over 14th-ranked Furman University. Lasso earned several honors and was a two-time all-region selection, an All-SoCon first team choice and a member of the 2011 Socon All-Freshman Team.

At Needham B. Broughton High School, Lasso led his team to three straight conference titles beginning his sophomore season and reached the state tournament. He was an All-CAP 8 Conference winner his junior and senior years, captained the team and was voted the team's Most Valuable Player to cap his prep tenure.

As a youth, Lasso also found success, playing in the Capital Area Soccer League and leading his teams to North Carolina Youth Soccer Association state championships in 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2010.

Name: Forrest Lasso

Pronunciation: LASS-o

Position: Defender

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 210

Date of birth: May 11, 1993

Age: 24

Hometown: Raleigh, NC

Country: USA

Last club: Charleston Battery

How acquired: Signed on Nov. 20

