FC CINCINNATI ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF DANIEL HABER

November 15, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - FC Cincinnati
News Release
CINCINNATI, OH - Forward Daniel Haber has signed a contract with FC Cincinnati and will join the Orange and Blue after spending the last two seasons with Real Monarchs SLC, pending USL and federation approval.
Haber made 20 starts in 30 games played, logging seven goals to finish third on the team in goals scored to go along with four assists. He spent a season with Whitecaps FC 2 in 2016 prior to signing with Real Monarchs. With WFC2, Haber also had seven goals and four assists, posting a brace against Portland Timbers 2. He helped the club reach the Western Conference final, scoring a goal in the 3-2 win over OKC Energy FC.
"Daniel is an excellent attacking player that has the ability to score with both feet," said Head Coach Alan Koch. "He is a true professional and works incredibly hard to get better every day. He has scored in several places in his career and we know he will have success with us here at FCC. I look forward to working with him again."
Haber earned five caps with the Canadian national team and his professional career includes a stint in the Israeli Premier League, where he scored four goals for Maccabi Haifa in 2013. He moved onto the Cyprus First Division, tallying three goals for Apollon Limassol before being loaned to Ayia Napa in 2014 and adding three goals over a two-season stint.
Hailing from Toronto, Haber played three years in the Ivy League at Cornell University, scoring 18 goals and seven assists as a junior. He was honored as the Ivy League Player of the Year and selected as a finalist for the Mac Hermann Trophy in addition to securing All-Ivy first-team recognition after leading Cornell to an Ivy League title. He was the league scoring champion in 2011 during his sophomore season, putting away nine goals, including three game-winners.
