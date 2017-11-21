FC CINCINNATI ADDS NASL CHAMP TYLER GIBSON

News Release

CINCINNATI, OH - FC Cincinnati will tack on an NASL champion to the 2018 roster as San Francisco Deltas midfielder Tyler Gibson joins the team, pending USL and federation approval.

Gibson made 30 appearances and started 27 while assisting on three goals in the regular season for the Deltas. He started in both playoff games and was one of seven players to log a full 180 minutes. San Francisco entered as the No. 2 seed and defeated third-seeded North Carolina FC before besting New York Cosmos to win The Championship.

"Tyler has a fantastic winning mentality and showed it this season by helping San Francisco win the NASL title," said Head Coach Alan Koch. "He is dynamic in the middle of the park and will give us a vitally important option in our midfield. He is technically and tactically excellent and we look forward to integrating him in to the team in pre-season."

Prior to signing on with San Francisco, Gibson played for Rayo OKC in 2016 where he saw action in 16 fixtures and scored a goal in the spring slate. That year, Rayo OKC went unbeaten in their last 11 games to qualify for The Championship.

Gibson was invited to the MLS Combine in 2014 and signed with the San Antonio Scorpions.

Gibson graduated from UNC Charlotte, where he played from 2010-13. He was the first player from UNC Charlotte to win Atlantic-10 Midfielder and Rookie of the Year titles and went on to add a College Soccer News Freshman All-America nod after starting in all 19 games and recording four goals and four assists. A three-time all-conference first-team and NCCSIA all-state choice, Gibson helped his team to the College Cup Finals for the first time in school history as a sophomore, finishing second on the team with six assists while tucking away three goals as the 49ers finished the year ranked second in the country. The 2012 team returned to the NCAA tournament, reaching the second round after capturing the Atlantic-10 conference crown and Gibson was voted to the NSCAA All-Region team. In his final season, Gibson, a MAC Hermann Award watch-list member, converted the penalty kick that gave UNC Charlotte the win over Tulsa to lead the team to the Conference USA Tournament title as the 49ers went on to make their third trip to the post-season during Gibson's collegiate tenure.

