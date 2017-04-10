Fayetteville\\"s Tayler Thompson Earns Kevin Swider Leading Scorer Award

News Release

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League on Monday an- nounced Fayetteville's Tayler Thompson is the 2016-2017 winner of the Kevin Swider Leading Scorer Award.

In addition to his 60 points, Thompson led the SPHL with 42 assists while finishing second in both plus/minus rating (+21) and shootout goals (four).

Thompson becomes the first Fayetteville player to lead the SPHL in scoring since Josh McQuade in 2012-13 and joins Pensacola's Corey Banfield (2015-16) and Adam Pawlick (2014-15) as recipients of the award.

The award was renamed in 2015 for the SPHL's all-time leading scorer. Swider led the league in scoring each of his seven seasons with Knoxville and helped the Ice Bears to three President's Cup Champi- onships. A three-time league MVP, Swider holds or shares more than 20 SPHL regular season and play- off scoring records.

