Fayetteville Downs Evansville, 5-1, for Second Night in a Row

February 5, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release





EVANSVILLE, IN - The Evansville Thunderbolts ran into a hot Fayetteville FireAntz club this weekend, dropping the second decision of the two-game series, 5-1, last night. Fayetteville extended their win streak to six-straight while Evansville has now only won two of their last 10 games. This was the third time the two teams have met this season with Fayetteville having taken all three wins.

The game remained scoreless until midway through the first period when Fayetteville's Bobby Chaumont potted his 2nd goal in as many games at the 8:41 mark. Jake Hauswirth would put the FireAntz up by two with his 15th goal of the season coming late in the period. With a little over a minute left in the first, Vytal Cote would score to cut Fayetteville's lead in half. The goal was assisted by Chad Bennett and Cory Melkert. Max Cook scored the only goal of the second period at the 13:35 mark to make the score 3-1. The third period saw bad luck come to the Thunderbolts as they outshot the FireAntz 14-11 but couldn't draw things even as Max Cook struck again at the 10:20 mark and Joe Kalisz made it 5-1 14 seconds later.

Tanner Miliron made 23 saves on 28 shots in the loss. Sean Bonar had 23 saves for the FireAntz. Vytal Cote's goal in the first was his 2nd of the season. The two teams will not see each other again until March 24th when FireAntz come to Evansville for a two-game series, which will be last meetings between the two for the season. Evansville is set to play Mississippi at home next Friday night before heading to Knoxville to play the Ice Bears on Saturday. Friday's game starts at 7:15 p.m. and Saturday's at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online and at the door and you can follow the action live on MixLR. Thunderbolt Aces

* Vytal Cote scored his 2nd goal of the season and was plus-1 on the night. * Chad Bennett had an assist, 3 shots on goal and was even for the game. ~~~~~

