Faragher Signs Tryout Agreement with AHL Stockton

February 13, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





Boise, ID (2/13/18) - Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced two roster moves on Tuesday afternoon. Steelheads goaltender Ryan Faragher will be signed to a professional tryout agreement (PTO) with the American Hockey League's Stockton Heat. The Steelheads claimed goaltender Carmine Guerriero off waivers from the Brampton Beast.

Faragher, 27, becomes the sixth Steelhead this season under ECHL contract to sign a tryout agreement with an AHL club. Henrik Samuelsson signed a PTO with AHL Rockford on Sunday, and Brady Brassart (Utica), Tommy Thompson (Texas), Justin Parizek (San Jose), and Joe Faust (Utica) have all played AHL games on tryout agreements this season.

The Fort Frances, Ontario native has appeared in 20 games with Idaho this season, posting a record of 10-7-1 with two shutouts, along with a 2.77 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. Faragher has won four of his last five starts for the Steelheads.

This is Faragher's first call to the AHL this season. Faragher played 20 games in the AHL while a member of the Anaheim Ducks organization, playing in 15 games for AHL Norfolk in 2014-15 and in five games for AHL San Diego in 2015-16. He is 6-12-1 in his AHL career.

Guerriero, 25, was claimed on Tuesday. The Montreal, Quebec native has appeared in five games with Brampton and South Carolina during his rookie season, posting an 0-1-2 record with a 2.56 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage. Guerriero played four seasons of Division I college hockey with the University of Alabama-Huntsville from 2013 to 2017.

The Steelheads host the Colorado Eagles on Wednesday night at CenturyLink Arena for the first of three games in downtown Boise. Idaho swept a three-game series against the Eagles in Colorado last week. For tickets, contact the Steelheads Front Office at 383-0080 or visit idahosteelheads.com.

