News Release

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals and the ECHL announced Reading's game on Sun., Jan. 21 against the Brampton Beast has been moved to a 3:00 p.m. puck drop. Any fan that comes to the game wearing Philadelphia Eagles or Royals gear will receive a free ticket to the Royals game on Wed., Jan. 24 at 7:00 p.m. against Toledo. The Royals made the move to accommodate the start to the NFC Championship game, which the Eagles host at 6:40 p.m.

"We're excited our great fans get to experience both events," said Royals Chief Operating Officer and General Manager Ray Melcher. "There were a lot of moving parts involved in this and we thank Brampton and the ECHL for helping us. We kept working to move this time for our fans."

Need to Know

1) Sunday's game moved to 3:00 p.m. Doors open at 2:00 p.m. Sunday for Mascot Mania and Slapshot's birthday.

2) Wear Eagles or Royals gear and receive a free ticket to the Royals game next Wed., Jan. 24 at 7:00 p.m.

3) Season ticket holders receive a free ticket to Wednesday's game in their zone. All others receive a ticket to Wednesday's game in the Green Zone to support the Eagles.

4) Additional tickets for Wednesday's game are $5 in the Green Zone, with a postgame autograph session.

At Reading's game Sunday, meet local mascots at Slapshot's Birthday and Mascot Mania.

At Reading's game Sunday, meet local mascots at Slapshot's Birthday and Mascot Mania. It's also a 4 for $44 Family Day presented by Safe Berks, Berks Packing and Coca-Cola. During a postgame autograph session, kids will receive an autographed book (first 1,000 kids 14 and Under) courtesy of Prospectus Berco & M.P. Butterworth and Associates.

THON, Scout and Star Wars Night Jan. 20

Sat., Jan. 20 vs BRM at 7 p.m.: THON Night, Scout Night, and Star Wars Night. First 2,000 fans will receive a Stormtrooper Star Wars Slapshot bobblehead. The Royals will wear Star Wars jerseys.

Mascot Mania, 4 for $44 Family Day and $5 Green Zone Tickets Jan. 21

Sun., Jan 21 vs BRM at 3 p.m.: Slapshot's Birthday/ Mascot Mania. 4 for $44 Family Days presented by Safe Berks, Berks Packing and Coca-Cola. Postgame Autograph session, and kids will receive an autographed book (first 1,000 kids 14 and Under) courtesy of Prospectus Berco & M.P. Butterworth and Associates.

$5 Green Zone Tickets and postgame player photo and autograph session Wed., Jan. 24 vs. Toledo

Wed., Jan 24 vs TOL at 7 p.m. Postgame photo and autograph session with four players. Thanks to, Rieck's Printing.

Tickets to three of our biggest games for $30 - Purple and Black Pack

Get an autographed Royals puck and come out to three of our biggest games for just $30.

- Sat., Jan. 20 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Slapshot bobblehead giveaway, THON Night, Star Wars jerseys)

- Fri., Feb. 17 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Pink in the Rink, knit scarf giveaway)

- Sat., Mar. 17 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Yannick Tifu number retired, Meet WWE Million Dollar Man)

- Sat., Mar. 24 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Worcester (Kelly Cup Tribute puck giveaway, Autism Awareness jerseys)

- Sat., Apr. 7 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk (FANdemonium, fan appreciation, fan's choice giveaway)

- Call 610-898-PUCK and tickets are available here.

