Fan Vote for New Pork Racer Now Open

IronPigs fans can make their choice for the new Pork Racer through Jan. 31

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - This season, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs will be adding a fifth racer to the Pork Races at Coca-Cola Park.

Fans were asked to submit nominees for the new competitor just before the holidays and now the five finalists have been unveiled. Now through Jan. 31, fans can vote at IronPigsBaseball.com to decide who will join the Pork Racers in 2018.

The options are:

Colonel Corn (corn)

Scrappy (scrapple)

Ribbie (ribs)

Anita Carnita (pork taco)

Broccoli Rob (broccoli)

The current Pork Racer roster includes Chris P. Bacon, Diggity, Barbie Q and Hambone. This addition will be just the second change to the roster in the Pork Race's 10-year history and the first since Barbie Q was added ahead of the 2012 season.

The Pork Race at Coca-Cola Park is one of the key attractions at IronPigs home games. Outside the park, the racers are regulars at community events around the Lehigh Valley.

The winner of the fan vote will be announced in February.

