Fan Fest to be Held Saturday, March 17

News Release

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - On Saturday, March 17 from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM the Lookouts will be hosting their annual FanFest at AT&T Field. This free rain-or-shine event features a variety of entertainment for the entire family ranging from batting practice on the field to National Anthem Auditions.

Tickets for all 70 home games will also be available for purchase in person at the Lookouts' RE/MAX Properties Ticket Office. That morning fans will want to be sure to get their tickets to the team's popular July 4 Independence Day Celebration and Used Car Night on Saturday, August 4.

Fans will even be able to secure their seats to all of the team's premier promotional dates including every Fireworks Friday, and Star Wars Night on Saturday, May 12. Tickets to these nights and the rest of the Lookouts home games will be available for purchase online and over the phone beginning on Monday, March 12 at 9:00 AM.

Along with the ability to buy tickets to this year's best games, fans will also have the chance to tour the stadium, take photos on the field, buy discounted team merchandise, check out the speed of their fastball, purchase game-used memorabilia in the clubhouse, and take part in numerous other games, giveaways and activities. Everyone's favorite mascot Looie, will also be at the park taking pictures and signing autographs.

This year the team will also be holding their annual National Anthem Auditions during FanFest. Open auditions will be on a first-come, first-serve basis from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM. All vocal performances must be a cappella and only traditional renditions of The Star Spangled Banner will be considered for selection.

The Lookouts season begins on April 5 when the Lookouts face the Birmingham Barons at 6:15 p.m. at AT&T Field.

