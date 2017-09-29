Fan Favourite Luc Olivier Blain Returns to Beast

News Release

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - The Brampton Beast, ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, is proud to announce that fan favourite forward Luc Olivier Blain will be returning to the Beast after signing a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2017-18 ECHL season.

Blain, 27, is returning for his third season with the Beast. The versatile two-way forward scored 32 points in his rookie season in the ECHL in 2015-16 and tallied 24 points last season for the Beast. Blain was instrumental for the Beast in the Kelly Cup playoff run last season with four points and 10 penalty minutes through 12 games.

"Brampton was always my number one, and I told [Coach Chaulk] since day one that I was really interested in coming back." Blain said. "With the success in the playoffs and the season we had last year, it's exciting coming back this year."

The Longueuil, Quebec, native has played 133 games in a Beast uniform and needs four more games to become the team's all-time games played leader, surpassing Jason Pitton.

Coach Colin Chaulk is excited to bring back the three-year veteran to the Beast organization.

"He's someone that we believe plays a 200-foot game. He knows our systems inside out, and he's going to be a big piece of the puzzle," Chaulk said.

Before turning pro, Blain played three seasons in the QMJHL for the Chicoutimi Sagueneens and spent the 2009-10 season in the BCHL with the Nanaimo Clippers. With the Clippers, Blain put up big numbers with 64 points in 58 games.

After his major junior career, Blain became a top USports player for the University of Ottawa. Blain was named to the USports All-Rookie Team in his freshmen year after potting 16 goals and 52 points in 28 games. The six-foot-three forward captained the Gee Gee's to a conference semi-final birth in 2012-13 where he had three points in six games.

Blain started his professional career in the France2 league with Anglet and lit the lamp 33 times in his 49 career games in France. He also led the league in points in 2014-2015 with 47 points in 25 games, and was a point-per-game player through nine playoff contests.

Blain proved he can put the puck in the net while playing in France and Coach Chaulk expects the former Gee Gee to be a key offensive contributor again this season.

"He's someone who we believe will have a breakout offensive season," Chaulk said.

"I'm real excited" Blain said. "I'm really looking forward to next season, and continue off of what [the Beast] did last season."

