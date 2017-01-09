Fan Favourite Helms Returns for 2017

January 9, 2017 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Ottawa Champions News Release





The Ottawa Champions have re-signed OF Matt Helms to a contract for the 2017 season.

Helms, 25, batted .247 with four homeruns and 40 RBI in 98 games in 2016 while providing stellar defence in left field.

