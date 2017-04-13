Fan Appreciation Night Presented by Tops Friendly Markets Set For Friday Night

News Release

Rochester, NY - The Rochester Americans will hold Fan Appreciation Night presented by Tops Friendly Markets on Friday, April 14 when they host the Albany Devils in the regular season home finale at The Blue Cross Arena.

As a way of thanking Amerks fans for the tremendous support they have once again shown the team this season, the Amerks will be giving away great prizes during the game, with select Season Ticket Members receiving the Amerks blue jerseys "off the backs" of the players following the game. The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a 2016-17 Amerks Team Photo courtesy of Tops Friendly Markets.

Fan Appreciation Night will kick off with the Genesee Pregame Happy Hour, where fans 21 and over can enjoy live music and $2 Genesee and Genesee Light drafts in the Genesee Brew House Upper Atrium Bar from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The band Something Else will perform live during the Happy Hour as well as during the first intermission.

Other highlights throughout the night include:

- All tickets to the game are just $16 for best-available seating with $10 tickets available for kids 12 and under. Tickets for Fan Appreciation Night are available at www.amerks.com/fan.

- The Amerks Team Store presented by ADPRO Sports will be offering a store-wide 40% discount on entire purchases during the team's final home game. Fans can take advantage of this special offer beginning at 11:00 a.m. through the end of the game. The 40% off discount can be applied to items that have been marked down as well as equipment, but excludes all Alumni and game authentic jerseys.

- Friday's game also marks the final $7 Mapco Value Parking Night of the season in the Civic Center Garage. The special $7 parking price represents a $3 savings off the regular cost of $10 for game night parking in the Civic Center Garage.

- Tops Friendly Markets is again offering a special ticket deal for its customers on Fan Appreciation Night. Any fan that shows their Tops BonusPlus Card at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office will be able to purchase best-available tickets to the game for just $12 each.

- Other prizes to be given away to select fans during the game will include a variety of Buffalo Sabres and Amerks autographed merchandise, as well as gift cards and coupons from various Amerks partners such as The Distillery, KeyBank, McDonald's, Moe's, Tops Friendly Markets, Zweigles and more.

- Special-edition Fan Appreciation Night Mystery Pucks will be available for $10 in the upper concourse during the game as well, with each one signed by an Amerks player.

Prior to the game, the 2016-17 Team Awards will be presented, including the Most Valuable Player, Most Improved Player, Rob Zabelny Unsung Hero and the Fairand O'Neil Sportsmanship Award while the winners of the Amerks Booster Club Awards, such as Rookie of the Year and Most Popular Player, will also be announced.

In addition to the annual team awards ceremony, the Amerks will recognize Todd Baxter as this year's 7th Man - Fan of the Year. Baxter served three years as Executive Director of the Veterans Outreach Center in Rochester, an organization that has partnered with the Amerks on numerous endeavors over the years. Most recently, he and the Veterans Outreach Center have been the driving force behind the Amerks' Military Appreciation efforts in each of the last two years.

Under his leadership, the Veterans Outreach Center strengthened its presence within the Rochester community by continuing to offer a comprehensive portfolio of supportive services designed to meet the needs of veterans and their families. Through the generosity of the surrounding community, all of these programs and services are provided free of charge to all current and former members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families through direct service, community collaboration, and advocacy.

Baxter served 22 years in the Army Reserves, 98th Division before retiring as a Master Sergeant in Brigade Anti-Terrorism Safety and Training NCO. He also served as Greece police chief following more than two decades with the Rochester Police Department.

Amerks Season Ticket Memberships for the 2017-18 season, which start as low as just $12 per game, are on-sale now. The Amerks are also offering a variety of partial plans, including Half-Season Memberships and Flex Season Memberships with vouchers good for best available seating to any home game. All memberships are up to 40% off Box Office day of game pricing. For more information, visit www.amerks.com/seasontickets or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

