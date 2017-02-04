Family, Friends Celebrate Life of Greg Jelks

February 4, 2017 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release





CENTRE, Ala. - Family and friends of former Otters' field manager Greg Jelks gathered at First United Methodist Church in his hometown Saturday to celebrate his life, weeks after his untimely death.

On Jan. 6, Jelks fell asleep on a flight back to Australia after spending the holidays visiting his family in Alabama and never woke up.

Jelks, 55, compiled a 236-223 record in five years at the helm of Evansville from 2002-2006 and he led the Otters to the 2006 Frontier League title. He also steered the Otters to the FL Championship Series in 2003 and 2004.

In all, Jelks served as a field manager in the Frontier League for seven seasons, posting a career record of 313-337- tied for 10th all-time in league managerial wins.

Jelks went on to manage the Slippery Rock Sliders in 2007 and the Washington Wild Things in 2008. He managed the FL East Division in the 2003 All-Star Game.

As a player, Jelks appeared in 10 games with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1987. After eight years in the Phillies' organization, Jelks spent 1989 with Louisville, a St. Louis Cardinals' affiliate.

He was preceded in death by his father Frank Jelks, sister Fonda Jelks, and brother Charles Jelks.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions. Group packages and season tickets are now on sale. For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call 812-435 8686.

WEBSITE LINK: http://evansvilleotters.com/news/?article_id1477

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Frontier League Stories from February 4, 2017

Family, Friends Celebrate Life of Greg Jelks - Evansville Otters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.