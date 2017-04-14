Familiar Foe Shuts out Tourists

News Release

ASHEVILLE-- Logan Boyd started six times against the Asheville Tourists last year and is back for another season with the Greenville Drive. The left-hander drew the start on Friday night and picked up right where he left off. Boyd pitched his team to a 6-0 victory over the Tourists.

Boyd led the South Atlantic League in wins last season (14) and Asheville had trouble all night squaring up the Drive lefty all evening. Boyd racked up seven strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched. The visitor's bullpen combined to complete the shutout with an additional three strikeouts. The Tourists managed only five hits and had a runner reach third base one time the entire game.

Riley Pint battled over three innings but walks elevated his pitch count and forced an early departure. Ty Culbreth, Ryan Luna, and Justin Lawrence combined to pitch six innings and allowed only one earned run out of the Tourists bullpen to keep Asheville within striking distance but the offense never could make it close.

Defensively, the Tourists made a number of nice plays; however, they committed four errors as a team. The pitching staff also walked a season-high seven opposing batters. Santiago Espinal led all players with three hits while Yoan Aybar chipped in a pair of singles for Greenville.

Game three of the four game set will take place at 6:05pm Saturday night. The series is currently knotted up at one game apiece.

