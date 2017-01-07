Familiar Faces Thorne and Armstrong Return to Beast

ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release





BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - The Brampton Beast, the ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, announce today that energy forward Stephon Thorne, and physical rearguard Travis Armstrong, are returning for a second tour of duty with the Beast.

Thorne was acquired from the Fort Wayne Komets off of the ECHL waiver wire while Armstrong was signed to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

The 26-year-old Thorne, a product of Mississauga, Ontario, was a hit with the fans during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 season because of his thunderous hits and terrific defensive plays. He notched eight goals, five assists and 135 penalty minutes in 70 previous games with the Beast.

His familiarity with the Brampton hockey scene extends further back than his Beast tenure. He played the entirety of his 189-game Ontario Hockey League career with the Brampton Battalion. His career stat line with the Battalion is 32 goals, 25 assists, 57 points and 236 penalty minutes.

Thorne has split his 2016-2017 season to date between two Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) clubs and Fort Wayne. Before his brief four-game stint with the Komets - a franchise that he won a Central Hockey League championship with in 2012 - he played 10 games with the Fayetteville FireAntz and four with the Evansville Thunderbolts.

Armstrong, who hails from Smith Falls, Ontario, was a reliable force for the Beast in the defensive zone as he garnered an impressive plus four rating in seven games with the club during the 2015-16 season. He attained this individual success because he effectively used his imposing 6'5," 216-pound frame and sturdy defensive zone positioning to stifle opponents. He recorded no points and nine penalty minutes during his first stint in Brampton.

His 2016-17 hockey season up to this point has been divided between suiting up for the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals and the SPHL's Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.

Both Thorne and Armstrong are rejoining the fold in time for the Beast's trio of games this weekend. Brampton kicks off its busy schedule tonight with a 7:15 p.m. showdown at the Powerade Centre against the Kalamazoo Wings. Download the Beast Mobile App for FREE to get the latest news straight to your phone!

The Brampton Beast will be bringing their exciting brand of ECHL hockey back to the Powerade Centre this fall. Don't miss a minute of the action! 2016-17 Memberships are now available, starting at $34.78 plus HST per month.

For more information or general media inquiries on the Brampton Beast, please contact Chris Ballard, Public Relations Coordinator at (905) 564-1684 or cballard@bramptonbeast.com.

