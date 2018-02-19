Fabolous Announced to Headline Spring Break Takeover Concert at PPL Center

Allentown, PA - Spring Break Takeover Hip Hop Concert will hit PPL Center on March 10, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. Just announced to headline the event will be Brooklyn's own Fabolous. With close to 20 years in the hip hop genre, Fabolous has produced nothing but chart toppers. With his latest 2017 release Freddie vs Jason with fellow legend Jadakiss, Fab continues to stay on top of hip hop and solidify his legendary status.

The Spring Break Takeover Hip Hop Concert, hosted by legendary Cosmic Kev of Philadelphia's Power 99 FM, will consist of some of the most prominent hip hop artists in the game today. Performing live will be Albee Al, PNB Rock, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Fabolous, with special guest DJ TAJ. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the QNB Box Office, PPLCenter.com, or by phone at 610-347-TIXX [8499].

Hailing from Jersey City, NJ, Albee Al is an affluent lyricist who has earned buzz with mixtapes like 2010's "Somethin da Hood Made" and those on his Everyday June 30th series. Some of his most popular tracks include "Shining Down", "I'm a Gee", and "Getting to the Cake". Albee Al has gained notoriety nationwide and continues to rise. You can witness Albee Al's freestyle talents on the 2018 NBA Cypher produced by SportsCenter.

Philly's prince PNB Rock has been making his mark in hip hop since the release of his mixtape in 2014. Signed to Atlantic Records in 2015, PNB Rock has provided nothing but hits ever since. With his Billboard 100 smash "Selfish" and "Everyday We Lit" with YFN Lucci, PNB Rock has become a household name in music. He will grace the PPL Center stage and give Lehigh Valley fans a show to remember.

At the age of 19 years old, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie exploded on the hip hop scene with his first mixtape titled Artist. Signed to Atlantic Record in 2016, A Boogie has been on fire ever since. With his Billboard chart topping album and double platinum hit "Drowning", A Boogie is the new wave in hip hop.

