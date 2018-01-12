January 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
News Release
Phantoms Return to PPL Center This Friday, Saturday
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers, parent club of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have recalled from loan forward Tyrell Goulbourne .
A 23-year-old winger from Edmonton, Alberta, Goulbourne is in the midst of his third professional season and has tallied six goals, five assists, 11 points and 38 penalty minutes in 34 games with the Phantoms this season. He was recalled by the Flyers earlier this month and made his NHL debut in Philadelphia's 6-3 win over the St. Louis Blues on January 5.
Across 131 career games with Lehigh Valley, the 6'0", 200-pound forward has compiled 14 goals, 15 assists, 29 total points and 137 penalty minutes.
The Phantoms return to action for a pair of games at PPL Center this Friday, January 12 and Saturday, January 13. A limited number of tickets remain for this weekend's games and can be purchased online HERE.
Reserve your group outings for the 2017-2018 season of Phantoms hockey. For more information on how to reserve your seat at PPL Center to the hottest ticket in town, call the Phantoms front office today at 610-224-GOAL [4625]
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2018
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- LA Kings Kings Recall Defenseman Kevin Gravel from Ontario - Ontario Reign
- : Rangers Recall Vinni Lettieri From - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Cornell Loaned to Worcester (ECHL) Fifth-year defenseman played one game with Bridgeport this season - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- F Tyrell Goulbourne Recalled by Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Goalie Adam Morrison Signed to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Tip a Condor at the Padre Hotel Tickets on Sale Now - Bakersfield Condors
- BLUE JACKETS ASSIGN FORWARD ZAC DALPE, BLUE-LINER DEAN KUKAN TO MONSTERS - Cleveland Monsters
- COLORADO AVALANCHE RECALL FORWARD A.J. GREER AND DEFENSMAN DAVID WARSOFSKY FROM SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Rampage
- MONSTERS SIGN DEFENSEMAN GARRET COCKERILL TO PRO TRYOUT CONTRACT - Cleveland Monsters