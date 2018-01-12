F Tyrell Goulbourne Recalled by Flyers

News Release

Phantoms Return to PPL Center This Friday, Saturday

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers, parent club of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have recalled from loan forward Tyrell Goulbourne .

A 23-year-old winger from Edmonton, Alberta, Goulbourne is in the midst of his third professional season and has tallied six goals, five assists, 11 points and 38 penalty minutes in 34 games with the Phantoms this season. He was recalled by the Flyers earlier this month and made his NHL debut in Philadelphia's 6-3 win over the St. Louis Blues on January 5.

Across 131 career games with Lehigh Valley, the 6'0", 200-pound forward has compiled 14 goals, 15 assists, 29 total points and 137 penalty minutes.

The Phantoms return to action for a pair of games at PPL Center this Friday, January 12 and Saturday, January 13. A limited number of tickets remain for this weekend's games and can be purchased online HERE.

