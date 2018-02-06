F Steven Swavely, F Alex Krushelnyski Returned to Reading

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, have returned on loan forwards Steven Swavely and Alex Krushelnyski to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

A 26-year-old forward from Reading, Pennsylvania, Swavely is in his second professional season and has split time this year between the Phantoms (19 games, 2 goals, 2 assists) and Royals (21 games, 5 goals, 8 assists). In just 61 ECHL outings, the 6'1", 190-pound forward has already compiled 23 goals, 29 assists and 52 total points with Reading.

A 27-year-old forward from Los Angeles, Krushelnyski is in the midst of his fourth pro campaign and has also split this season between Lehigh Valley (21 games, 3 goals, 3 assists) and Reading (20 games, 11 goals, 12 assists). The 6'0", 180-pound forward has produced 59 goals, 97 assists and 156 total points across 164 career ECHL games during time with the Royals, Allen Americans, Wichita Thunder and Utah Grizzlies.

Winners of six of their last nine games (6-2-1), the red-hot Phantoms return to action with three games at PPL Center this week. Lehigh Valley returns to the frozen surface this Wednesday, February 7 when it welcomes the Charlotte Checkers, AHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, to downtown Allentown for the final time this season. A limited number of tickets remain for Wednesday's game and are available HERE.

