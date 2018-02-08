F Steven Swavely, F Alex Krushelnyski Recalled by Lehigh Valley

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, have recalled from loan forwards Steven Swavely and Alex Krushelnyski from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

A 26-year-old forward from Reading, Pennsylvania, Swavely is in his second professional season and has split time this year between the Phantoms (19 games, 2 goals, 2 assists) and Royals (22 games, 5 goals, 8 assists). In 50 career AHL outings with Lehigh Valley, he's produced five goals, two assists and seven total points.

A 27-year-old forward from Los Angeles, Krushelnyski is in the midst of his fourth pro campaign and has also split this season between Lehigh Valley (21 games, 3 goals, 3 assists) and Reading (21 games, 11 goals, 12 assists). The 6'0", 180-pound forward has produced six goals, eight assists and 14 total points in 70 career AHL games during time with the Phantoms, Binghamton Senators, Hartford Wolf Pack and Norfolk Admirals.

Winners of seven of their last 10 games (7-2-1), the red-hot Phantoms continue this week's action with a pair of games at PPL Center this weekend. First, on Friday, February 9, Lehigh Valley hosts the rival Hershey Bears in downtown Allentown. Then, on Saturday, February 10, the Phantoms welcome the Rochester Americans, AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres, to PPL Center for the first and only time this season. A limited number of tickets remain for Friday and Saturday's games and are available HERE.

