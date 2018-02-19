F Oskar Lindblom Recalled by Flyers

February 19, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers, parent club of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have recalled from loan forward Oskar Lindblom from Lehigh Valley and have activated goaltender Anthony Stolarz from Injured, Non-Roster and loaned him to the Phantoms.

A 21-year-old forward from Gavle, Sweden, Lindblom is in the midst of his first professional season and is currently third among all Lehigh Valley skaters with 16 goals and tied for fourth among all Phantoms with 34 total points. One of Lehigh Valley's representatives at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic, he tallied a goal in each of Lehigh Valley's three games last weekend.

Lindblom was a fifth-round selection (#138 overall) by Philadelphia in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

A 24-year-old netminder from Jackson, New Jersey, Stolarz is in his fourth professional campaign and split time last season between the Flyers (7 games, 2-1-1, 2.07 goals-against average, 0.928 save percentage) and Phantoms (29 games, 18-9-0, 2.92 goals-against average, 0.911 save percentage).

A second-round selection (#45 overall) by the Flyers in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, he's compiled a 48-40-11 overall record to go along with three shutouts in 107 career games with Lehigh Valley.

The Phantoms return to PPL Center on Friday, March 2nd and Saturday, March 3rd with back-to-back home games against the Hershey Bears and Binghamton Devils. Tickets for the highly anticipated showdowns are available HERE.

Reserve your group outings for the 2017-2018 season of Phantoms hockey. For more information on how to reserve your seat at PPL Center to the hottest ticket in town, call the Phantoms front office today at 610-224-GOAL [4625]!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...



Images from this story

American Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.