F Oskar Lindblom Added to 2018 AHL All-Star Classic

News Release

Phantoms Head Outdoors this Saturday for 2018 Capital BlueCross

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, are pleased to announce that forward Oskar Lindblom has been added to the Atlantic Division roster for the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Turning Stone Resort Casino . Lindblom will replace forward Danick Martel who will be unavailable for the event. The two-day event will take place at the newly-renovated Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium on January 28-29.

A 21-year-old winger from Gavle, Sweden, Lindblom is in the midst of his first professional season and is currently tied for second among all Phantoms and tied for eighth among all AHL rookies in scoring with 27 total points (12 goals, 15 assists) . A fifth-round selection (#138 overall) by Philadelphia in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, he's been particularly hot of late having tallied 13 points (7 goals, 6 assists) over his last 16 games.

One of just three Phantoms to have appeared in all 41 games to date, Lindblom produced a five-game point streak from October 21st to November 3rd where he compiled eight points (2 goals, 6 assists) and tallied a season-high three points (goal, 2 assists) in Lehigh Valley's 3-2 win at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on December 23rd.

The Phantoms are back in action this Saturday, January 20 when the team heads outdoors to face off against the rival Hershey Bears in the highly-anticipated 2018 Capital BlueCross Outdoor Classic.

