F Michael Huntebrinker Added to 2018 ECHL/CCM All-Star Classic

News Release

Replaces F Alex Krushelnyski on Team North roster

Reading, PA - Reading Royals forward Michael Huntebrinker has replaced forward Alex Krushelnyski on the North Division roster for the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic, to be hosted by the Indy Fuel on Monday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. ET at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum and telecast in the United States on NHL Network. Additionally, Huntebrinker will participate in the Rapid Fire Shootout Challenge as part of The 2018 Blue Indy/ECHL Skills Competition. Krushelnyski was recalled on loan to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Thursday.

Huntebrinker has 11 goals and 19 points in 30 games this season, the club's top rookie scorer. The St. Louis, MO native leads the Royals with eight goals since Dec. 1. He was named Reading's Rookie of the Month in December with eight tallies, 11 points and a plus-eight rating in 14 games.

A Minnesota State graduate, Huntebrinker started his career with the Royals after the 2016-17 NCAA season and had three assists in eight games. He registered his first professional goal and multi-point game (1g, 1a) on Nov. 15 vs. Manchester. On Dec. 30, Huntebrinker recorded his first professional hat trick and tallied four points (3g, 1a) in a 5-3 victory over Adirondack.

While at Minnesota State, Huntebrinker tallied 15 goals and 53 points in 124 games.

The Rapid Fire Shootout Challenge will have five skaters and two goaltenders from each conference. One player will shoot on the opposing conference's goalie in shootout style with shooters alternating between conferences until all five players have each taken two shots. The goalies will then change and the skill will be repeated. After the end of the two sessions, the goalie with the fewest goals allowed will be the winner. Representing the Eastern Conference will be Adirondack's Ty Loney, Wheeling's Cody Wydo, Reading's Michael Huntebrinker, Jacksonville's Christopher Dienes and Greenville's Joe Houk, along with goaltenders Etienne Marcoux of Indy and Martin Ouellette of Florida. The Western Conference will be represented by Matt Robertson of Kansas City, Michael Neal of Indy, David Makowski of Allen, Conner Bleackley of Tulsa and Michael Joly of Colorado along with goaltenders Pat Nagle of Toledo and Shane Starrett of Wichita.

The All-Star Classic features four teams representing each of the League's divisions. In a format similar to those adapted by the NHL and AHL All-Star Games, the four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament in order to crown a winner. The two semifinal matches will be played within the Eastern and Western Conferences; with the East Division taking on the South Division and the Central Division facing the Mountain Division. The 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place after the second semifinal game, with the championship round following immediately at the conclusion of the Skills Competition.

More than 65 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 51 since 2002 when the lineups began having players who coaches felt were prospects to move up to a higher level.

The rosters were determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media. Each of the ECHL teams is represented by a player in the 2018 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic.

THON, Scout and Star Wars Night Jan. 20

Sat., Jan. 20 vs BRM at 7 p.m.: THON Night, Scout Night, and Star Wars Night. First 2,000 fans will receive a Slapshot bobblehead. The Royals will wear Star Wars jerseys.

Mascot Mania, 4 for $44 Family Day and $5 Green Zone Tickets Jan. 21

Sun., Jan 21 vs BRM at 4 p.m.: Slapshot's Birthday/ Mascot Mania. 4 for $44 Family Days presented by Safe Berks, Berks Packing and Coca-Cola. Post-game Autograph session, and kids will receive an autograph book (first 1,000 kids 14 and Under) courtesy of Prospectus Berco & M.P. Butterworth and Associates.

$5 Green Zone Tickets and postgame player photo and autograph session Wed., Jan. 24 vs. Toledo

Wed., Jan 24 vs TOL at 7 p.m. Postgame photo and autograph session with four players. (Players TBA) Thanks to, Rieck's Printing.

Tickets to three of our biggest games for $30 - Purple and Black Pack

Get an autographed Royals puck and come out to three of our biggest games for just $30.

- Sat., Jan. 20 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Slapshot bobblehead giveaway, THON Night, Star Wars jerseys)

- Fri., Feb. 17 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Pink in the Rink, knit scarf giveaway)

- Sat., Mar. 17 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Yannick Tifu number retired, Meet WWE Million Dollar Man)

- Sat., Mar. 24 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Worcester (Kelly Cup Tribute puck giveaway, Autism Awareness jerseys)

- Sat., Apr. 7 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk (FANdemonium, fan appreciation, fan's choice giveaway)

- Call 610-898-PUCK and tickets are available here.

