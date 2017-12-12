F Alex Krushelnyski Recalled by Lehigh Valley

December 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, have recalled from loan forward Alex Krushelnyski from the Reading Royals of the ECHL and have returned on loan defenseman Frank Hora to Reading.
A 27-year-old forward from Los Angeles, Krushelnyski is in his fourth professional season and currently leads all Royals in total scoring with 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) . He's appeared in three games with Lehigh Valley this season and 52 career AHL outings during which he's compiled three goals, six assists and nine total points in time with the Norfolk Admirals, Hartford Wolf Pack, Binghamton Senators and Phantoms.
A 21-year-old blueliner from Cheektowaga, New York, Hora is in the midst of his first professional campaign and has tallied three assists in 17 games with Reading. Before starting his pro career, Hora spent the past four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) where he recorded 11 goals, 80 assists and 91 total points across 241 games with the Kitchener Rangers.
The Phantoms are back in action this Tuesday, December 12 when the team heads to Charlotte to kick off a two-game set with the Checkers . Lehigh Valley then returns to PPL Center this Saturday, December 16 when it welcomes the Syracuse Crunch, AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning, to downtown Allentown for the first and only time this season. A limited number of tickets remain for Saturday's game and can be purchased online HERE.
Reserve your group outings for the 2017-2018 season of Phantoms hockey. For more information on how to reserve your seat at PPL Center to the hottest ticket in town, call the Phantoms front office today at 610-224-GOAL [4625]!
And for the latest Phantoms news, visit www.phantomshockey.com or follow the team on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/lehighvalleyphantoms), Twitter ( @lvphantoms) and Instagram ( @lehighvalleyphantoms).
The Phantoms are coming off an incredibly successful third campaign in the Lehigh Valley playing at the state-of-the-art PPL Center in which the team posted its highest win total (48) and highest standings point total (101) in more than a decade. Established in 1996, the Phantoms spent their first 13 seasons at the Spectrum in Philadelphia before re-locating to Glens Falls, New York in 2009 where the team spent the next five seasons as the Adirondack Phantoms. A new era of Phantoms hockey began in the fall of 2014 when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms began play at the state-of-the-art PPL Center. Through 21 incredibly successful campaigns, the Phantoms have qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs 11 times and have captured two Calder Cup Championships (1998, 2005), two Conference Championships (1998, 2005), two Regular Season Titles (1996-97, 1997-98) and four Division Championships (1996-97, 1997-98, 1998-99, 2003-04).
Contact:
Dan Fremuth
dfremuth@phantomshockey.com
Cell: 406-672-0438
Lehigh Valley Phantoms, PPL Center, 701 Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA 18101
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2017
- Sabres Recall Rodrigues - Rochester Americans
- Reign Ready for Holiday Homestand at Citizens Business Bank Arena - Ontario Reign
- F Alex Krushelnyski Recalled by Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks to Celebrate "12 Days of Hockey" on Friday - Rochester Americans
- Griffins Fall to Wild by One - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Manitoba Moose Weekly Schedule: December 11-17 - Manitoba Moose
- WOLF PACK GAME RECAP - Hartford Wolf Pack 5, Springfield Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wild Settles Griffins 2-1 - Iowa Wild
- Amerks Weekly Schedule - Rochester Americans
- RECAP: Penguins Drop Four Goals on Bears in Sunday Victory - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Recap | Amerks Close out Road Trip Victorious in Bridgeport - Rochester Americans
- Manitoba Moose Recap: Milwaukee 1 at Manitoba 6 - Manitoba Moose
- San Antonio Earns Point in 3-2 Overtime Loss to Ontario - San Antonio Rampage
- P-Bruins Get 4-3 OT Win in 2,000th Franchise Game - Providence Bruins
- Vegas Returns Lagace to Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Sunday Matinee An Encore Performance of Saturday Night's OT Loss - Utica Comets
- Anselmini Recalled from Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Ethan Prow Reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Islanders Loan Shane Prince to Bridgeport for Conditioning - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Iowa Assigns Jack Walker to Rapid City - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Game Media Notes Available On-Line - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Barbashev Returns to St. Louis - Chicago Wolves
- IceHogs Stay Hot - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Rocco Grimaldi Lands First Career Hat Trick as San Antonio Topples - San Antonio Rampage
- Hogs Stay Hot, Rout Griffins for 4th Straight Win - Rockford IceHogs
- POSTGAME NOTES & QUOTES: December 9, 2017, San Diego 4 at Iowa 3 OT - San Diego Gulls
- Game Recap | Amerks Gain Point in Shootout Loss to Pack - Rochester Americans
- San Diego Defeats Iowa 4-3 in OT - Iowa Wild
- Recap - Thunderbirds 4, Sound Tigers 3 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Pakarinen Scores in 2-1 Loss to San Jose - Bakersfield Condors
- Campbell and Hensick Power Reign over Roadrunners to Open Road Trip - Ontario Reign
- RECAP: Penguins Drop Overtime Decision at Hershey, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Recap - Bruins 4, Sound Tigers 1 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- P-Bruins Win Fourth Straight with 4-1 Victory in Bridgeport - Providence Bruins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Jamie McBain to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- GAME RECAP: Checkers Storm Back for Win over Thunderbirds - Charlotte Checkers
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Assign Left Wing Sonny Milano to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Coyotes Recall Chychrun and Assign Campbell to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- GAME PREVIEW: CONDORS HOST SAN JOSE. - Bakersfield Condors
- Ontario Reign Open Five-Game Road Trip Today in Tucson - Ontario Reign
- Griffins Score Five to End Five-Game Skid - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Cleveland 0 at Manitoba 4 - Manitoba Moose
- San Antonio Records Three Unanswered Goals to Defeat Iowa 4-3 in Overtime - San Antonio Rampage
- IceHogs Roar Past Stars on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Stop Wolves 5-2 at Allstate - Chicago Wolves
- Crunch Slide Past Senators, 5-4, in Seven-Round Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Smith and Rodrigues Lead Amerks to 5-2 Win over Penguins - Rochester Americans
- Wild Falls to Rampage 4-3 in OT - Iowa Wild
- Phantoms Gain Critical Standings Point on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- MONSTERS GAME SUMMARY: Monsters Stifled by Moose, 4-0 - Cleveland Monsters
- RECAP: Penguins Lose to Americans, 5-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets 2, Sound Tigers 1 (SO) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Comets Win Rematch in Shootout. - Utica Comets
- Two Goals from Szwarz Power Bruins Past Devils 4-2 - Providence Bruins
- Admirals Blanked by Bears - Milwaukee Admirals
- WOLF PACK GAME RECAP - Toronto Marlies 4, Hartford Wolf Pack 3 (OT) - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Kings Prospect Austin Wagner Medically Cleared and Assigned to Reign - Ontario Reign
- D Adam Comrie, D Nick Luukko Signed to PTOs - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Hogs Duel with Texas on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Player Moves - Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Jamie McBain - Syracuse Crunch
- Osipov Returns to Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- D Mark Alt Recalled by Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Condors Take Shootout over Stockton - Bakersfield Condors
- Thrilling Last-Minute Goals See Gulls Sneak Away from Reign with 3-2 Decision - Ontario Reign
- POSTGAME NOTES & QUOTES: December 1, 2017, San Diego 3 at Ontario 2 - San Diego Gulls
- HEAT GAME RECAP: Third Period Comeback Earns Heat Point in Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Hinostroza Strikes in OT as Hogs Drop Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Iowa Rallies to Defeat San Antonio 5-3 - San Antonio Rampage
- Iowa Tops Rampage 5-3 - Iowa Wild
- Stars Tie Game Late, Upend Griffins in Shootout - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Recap | Amerks Come up Short in Shootout Loss to Wolf Pack - Rochester Americans
- Sound Tigers 7, Comets 6 (OT) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Crunch Edge Rocket, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolves Rally Falls Short - Chicago Wolves
- RECAP: Wilson's Heatfelt Hat Trick Helps Pens Earn 5-4 OT Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Hartford Wolf Pack 5, Rochester Americans 4 (SO) - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- POW Phantoms Down Rival Hershey 7-2 on Superhero Night - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- GAME RECAP: Foegele Nets Hat Trick in 4-1 Triumph - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Drop High Scoring Thriller to Bridgeport - Utica Comets
- Gordie Howe Hat-Trick from Fitzgerald Leads P-Bruins over Devils - Providence Bruins
- Berube Recalled by Hawks, Delia Reassigned to Hogs - Rockford IceHogs