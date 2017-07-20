Extra-Inning Deja Vu Lifts Sox to 8-4 Win

News Release

OMAHA, NEB.-The Colorado Springs Sky Sox used a 12th inning rally for the second time in three games, scoring four runs to defeat the Omaha Storm Chasers, 8-4, in front of 6,884 at Werner Park Wednesday night.

Andrew Susac led the offense with four RBI from the No. 8 spot on the lineup, driving a two-run double to center field to score Chris Collabello and Kirk Nieuwenhuis, helping expand the visitors' margin against Omaha's Brayan Pena. A wild pitch gave the Sox their first lead of the night, allowing Lewis Brinson to score after leading off the inning with a single. Nieuwenhuis lined a RBI single to right field before Susac's double to score Nate Orf.

Omaha scored a pair of runs in the second inning, but a pair of solo home runs helped the Sky Sox (59-35) get on the scoreboard and stay within striking distance. Playing in his first game since July 9, Nieuwenhuis hit his fourth home run of the season to right-center field off Omaha starter Luke Farrell. After a third Omaha run in the fourth inning, Yadiel Rivera crushed his fourth homer of 2017 to left-center in the fifth inning to pull the Sox within a run for the second time in as many innings.

The Sox were down to their final at-bats when Susac played hero, hitting the team's third home run of the season to left field. Home run No. 7 of 2017 for the catcher scored Nieuwenhuis and sent the game into extra-innings-the third such game for the Sox since the All-Star Break.

Brandon Woodruff made his second rehab appearance of the week, allowing three hits and striking out four batters in a no-decision in his first start for the Sky Sox since his mid-June promotion to Milwaukee. The bullpen combination of Tristan Archer, Tom Wilhelmsen, Matt Ramsey, David Goforth (2-3, 4.11) and Tyler Cravy combined to allow one earned run and strike out seven batters in 8.1 relief innings.

Colorado Springs aims for another series road win in the season finale with Omaha at 6:05 p.m. MT. RHP Forrest Snow (2-2, 4.43) makes his first start since a June 29 start against the Storm Chasers. The right-hander faces fellow RHP Onelki Garcia (1-2, 4.93).

