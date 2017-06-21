Express Routed by Redbirds in Finale

News Release

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Memphis Redbirds (44-27) collected an 8-3 victory over the Round Rock Express (34-38) in Tuesday night's finale at Dell Diamond. With the win, Memphis claimed the series three games to one.

Express LHP Jimmy Reyes (2-2, 2.12) suffered the loss in what was his first start of the season. The lefty allowed only one run on three hits and two walks in four innings. Redbirds starter RHP Mike Mayers (5-6, 3.74) was nothing short of dominant in the win. He allowed just two baserunners, both via singles, while striking out seven in seven innings of work.

The visitors jumped ahead with a two-out rally in the second inning. RF Nick Martini singled before back-to-back walks by 3B Alex Mejia and SS Wilfredo Tovar. 2B Breyvic Valera then sent Martini home with a single.

Memphis blew the game wide open in the sixth inning. With RHP Jaye Chapman on for his second inning of relief, CF Randal Grichuk connected on an 0-1 pitch, lining the offering over the wall in left field for a solo home run. 1B Luke Voit then singled prior to a double off the bat of DH Harrison Bader. In the next at-bat, C Carson Kelly singled to score Bader and Voit, chasing Chapman from the game.

LHP Adam Loewen then entered the contest, allowing a single to Martini before walking Valera. Loewen lost control of a pitch in the next plate appearance, plunking LF Todd Cunningham to force another run home.

The Redbirds added three more runs in the eighth inning. With LHP Wesley Wright on the mound, Martini picked up his third hit of the night, a solo home run to right-center field. After recovering to record a pair of outs, Wright dished up four straight singles to Valera, Cunningham, Grichuk and Voit, surrendering three more runs in the process.

After managing just two base hits in the first seven innings, Round Rock broke through and scored a pair of runs in the eighth. 1B Ronald Guzman, LF Travis Snider and 2B Jason Martinson all singled to load the bases with no outs. An ensuing Kevin Herget wild pitch sent Guzman flying home while Snider and Martinson each advanced 90 feet closer. CF Drew Robinson groundout two hitters later, allowing Snider to score Round Rock's second run.

The E-Train added one more run in the ninth. C Brett Nicholas singled then advanced to second on a Herget balk. With LHP Ryan Sherriff on in relief, Guzman singled home Nicholas to cut the final score to 8-3.

After a league-wide off-day on Wednesday, the Express open a four-game series with the Iowa Cubs Thursday. Round Rock RHP Clayton Blackburn (1-0, 4.67) is set to take the mound against Iowa RHP Zach Hedges (0-1, 10.80). First pitch at Dell Diamond is set for 7:05 p.m.

