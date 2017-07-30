Express Rout Chihuahuas in Series Opener

News Release

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (48-59) kicked off their annual series against the El Paso Chihuahuas (52-55) with a bang, collecting a lopsided 9-2 victory in game one. E-Train SS Jurickson Profar and RF Drew Stubbs teamed up to drive in seven of the team's nine runs.

Round Rock reliever RHP Jimmy Reyes (3-5, 4.42) picked up the win after allowing just one run on a hit and a walk while striking out four in four solid innings of relief. El Paso starter LHP Dillon Overton (3-4, 7.35) suffered the loss following a performance in which he allowed eight runs, only seven of which were earned, on 11 hits in five innings.

Rehabbing Texas Rangers RHP A.J. Griffin tossed a pair of scoreless innings. The righty allowed two hits and a walk while striking out four. Griffin threw 40 pitches with 24 landing in the strike zone.

Round Rock jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. LF Travis Snider lined a solo home run over the fence in left field to give the E-Train a quick lead. The frame continued as Profar advanced to first on a fielding error by 1B Christian Villanueva before moving to second on a throwing error by Overton. Two hitters later, 1B Ronald Guzman singled to double the lead to 2-0.

El Paso cut their deficit in half in the fourth inning as Villanueva singled before moving to second on a wild pitch. After advancing to third on a fly ball out off the bat of LF Nick Buss, Villanueva raced home on Reyes' second wild pitch of the inning.

The E-Train responded immediately, adding a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning. CF Jared Hoying opened the frame with a single prior to a Doug Bernier walk. Stubbs then sent a line drive double to center field, sending Hoying flying to the plate. Profar followed up with an RBI single of his own to extend the lead to 4-1.

Round Rock blew the game wide open with a five-run sixth. C Brett Hayes and Bernier kickstarted the rally with a pair of singles before Stubbs cleared the bases with a triple to center field, upping the lead to 6-1. After walking LF Travis Snider, Overton was replaced with RHP Logan Bawcom. The righty immediately surrendered a three-run homer to Profar, extending the gap to 9-1.

The Chihuahuas tacked on a run in the ninth inning. With LHP Joely Rodriguez on the mound, Villanueva opened the frame with a double. After a Ryan Schimpf groundout moved Villanueva to third, 2B Diego Goris singled to cut the final score to 9-2.

Round Rock and El Paso continue their Lone Star series on Sunday evening. El Paso RHP Kyle Lloyd (0-1, 5.65) is set to take the mound against a Round Rock pitcher yet to be announced. First pitch at Dell Diamond is set for 6:05 p.m.

