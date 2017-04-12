Express Roughed up by Storm Chasers in 9-1 Setback

News Release

PAPILLION, Nebraska - The Omaha Storm Chasers (2-3) scored early and often in a 9-1 win over the Round Rock Express (3-3) on Tuesday night. Express RHP Tyler Wagner (0-1, 7.71) took the loss after yielding eight runs on 11 hits in 4.1 innings of work.

Storm Chasers starter RHP Jonathan Dziedzic (1-1, 1.69) puzzled E-Train hitters, posting 5.2 scoreless innings. Dziedzic allowed six hits while collecting five strikeouts in the winning performance.

Omaha wasted no time putting runs on the board to celebrate their home opener. SS Ramon Torres led off the bottom of the first inning with a towering home run that crashed into Werner Park's right field berm. 2B Corey Toups and RF Whit Merrifield teamed up for a pair of singles. Following a Peter O'Brien walk, DH Jorge Bonifacio singled to score Toups, doubling his team's lead to 2-0.

In the third, Toups, Merrifield and O'Brien all reached safely to load the bases for Bonifacio. The designated hitter delivered, driving a bases-clearing double to center field, extending Omaha's lead to 5-0. The Storm Chasers would add one more in the inning as C Cam Gallagher singled to send Bonifacio home.

Wagner was chased from the game in the fifth after giving up a leadoff triple to Bonifacio and an RBI single off the bat of CF Bubba Starling. With RHP Brady Dragmire on in relief, 3B Dean Anna singled to send Starling racing home, bumping the advantage to 8-0. The home side's ninth and final run came via a solo Merrifield home run off of Dragmire in the sixth. LHP Jimmy Reyes came in to close out the final two innings, giving up just one hit on 23 total pitches.

Round Rock's lone run came in the seventh as RF Travis Snider worked a leadoff walk. Following a Ronald Guzman fielder's choice, C Brett Hayes collected a walk of his own. 2B Luis Marte scored his right fielder with a force out that also eliminated Hayes at second base.

The Express and Storm Chasers are set to do battle again on Wednesday night. Neither team's starting pitchers have been officially announced. First pitch at Werner Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The E-Train returns home on Tuesday, April 18.

