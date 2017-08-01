Express Rally for Walkoff Win over Chihuahuas

News Release

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (50-59) mounted a dramatic two-out rally in the bottom of the 11th inning to collect a thrilling 7-6 walkoff win over the El Paso Chihuahuas (52-57) on Monday night at Dell Diamond. E-Train 3B Will Middlebrooks played the role of hero, lining a two-run double into left-center field that proved to be the game-winner.

Round Rock reliever LHP Joely Rodriguez (2-0, 6.98) picked up the win despite surrendering a go-ahead run on two hits in two innings of work. El Paso reliever RHP Christian Bethancourt (2-2, 9.20) suffered the loss after giving up the game-winning runs on a total of two hits and a walk in 1.2 innings of relief.

Round Rock starter RHP David Ledbetter dealt from his perch atop the mound, limiting El Paso to two runs on six hits in 5.1 innings. The righty struck out three and walked one in the no-decision.

El Paso jumped out to a brief lead in the top of the fourth inning. CF Franchy Cordero notched a leadoff single before swiping second base on a wild pitch. Following a Nick Buss single, Cordero raced home on a Diego Goris fielder's choice.

The E-Train responded with five runs in the bottom of the frame. C A.J. Jimenez kicked off the rally with a solo home run to deep right field, leveling the game at 1-1. LF Pete Kozma, 2B Doug Bernier, SS Luis Marte and RF Jared Hoying teamed up for four straight singles, scoring a pair of runs in the process. CF Drew Stubbs then cleared the bases with a two-run double, pushing the Express lead to 5-1.

In the sixth, Chihuahuas SS Chase d'Arnaud blasted a solo home run to left field. El Paso tacked on two more runs in the seventh with LHP Dario Alvarez on the mound. C Tony Cruz doubled before advancing to second on a wild pitch. 2B Peter Van Gansen then sent a sacrifice fly to deep center field, leaving time for Cruz to tag and score from third. After Travis Jankowski walked, CF Franchy Cordero tripled to narrow the gap to 5-4.

El Paso rallied in the ninth inning to tie the game at five. With Round Rock closer RHP Preston Claiborne on the mound, PH Ryan Schimpf worked a one-out walk prior to a game-tying double courtesy of Jankowski. After a scoreless 10th inning, the Chihuahuas took the lead in the top of the 11th as Rodriguez surrendered a solo home run to Cruz.

However, in the bottom of the frame, Stubbs kept the dream alive with a two-out single. Guzman followed up with a walk that put the game-winning run aboard. Middlebrooks then delivered with a screaming line drive double that split the gap in left-center field and rolled all the way to the wall, leaving enough time for both Stubbs and Guzman to score, giving the Express the 7-6 win.

Round Rock and El Paso conclude their series on Tuesday night. Chihuahuas RHP Bryan Rodriguez (4-7, 5.36) is slated to take the mound against an Express pitcher yet to be announced. First pitch at Dell Diamond is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

